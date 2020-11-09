Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Russia
  5. Apartment for an Engineer / CXE MA

Apartment for an Engineer / CXE MA

Save this project
Apartment for an Engineer / CXE MA

© Ivan Erofeev© Ivan Erofeev© Ivan Erofeev© Ivan Erofeev+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: CXEMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivan Erofeev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Trimble Navigation
Save this picture!
© Ivan Erofeev
© Ivan Erofeev

Text description provided by the architects. We divided the main space into two parts: the first one is an open plan kitchen and living room, the second one is a bedroom and workspace which had been arranged on a plywood podium along with the windows. Despite that, the apartment space all together is felt as a whole. All technical zones were arranged as densely as possible to allow more space for the living and working zones, where the owners spend most of their time.

The cooking zone is not visible from the living room, because it is hidden behind a bar table in the middle of the room. The living room and kitchen are separated from the bedroom with a light plywood partition. Its upper part consists of a series of LED tubes made by the client. They are programmed to be manually controlled and so that different lighting effects can be created. Two drawers on wheels on both sides of the sofa can be joined to create additional working space. One of the key features of the project is a sauna, which the customer has built himself. It is located next to the shower.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Erofeev
© Ivan Erofeev
Save this picture!
© Ivan Erofeev
© Ivan Erofeev

We chose natural materials for furniture and finishing, such as wood, micro cement, and natural paints. We left the plain concrete ceiling with an uneven texture which is interesting to look at. We think of an apartment as a plain canvas that the customer can fill with the things that are important to him or her. This is the way the place comes alive. In such a way it happened in this case. The owners filled the apartment with paintings, decorations, and lots of plants. The carpet we brought for them from Morocco now lies in the living room.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Erofeev
© Ivan Erofeev
Save this picture!
© Ivan Erofeev
© Ivan Erofeev

The project budget was limited, and hence, the decisions on materials and technical solutions were simple. The apartment owner Artem was actively involved in the project from design to putting the furniture together. Being an engineer, he also contributed engineering solutions.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Moscow, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CXEMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRussia
Cite: "Apartment for an Engineer / CXE MA" 09 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951008/apartment-for-an-engineer-cxe-ma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream