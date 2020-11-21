Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  5. EFFE-S Apartment / Archiplanstudio

EFFE-S Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Save this project
EFFE-S Apartment / Archiplanstudio

© Lorenzo Ventura© Lorenzo Ventura© Lorenzo Ventura© Lorenzo Ventura+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Bocenago, Italy
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Ventura
© Lorenzo Ventura

Text description provided by the architects. The one single space apartment is defined and modulated by a sliding wooden wall that can either separate or connect the bedroom with the living area.

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Ventura
© Lorenzo Ventura
Save this picture!
Sanitary supplies table
Sanitary supplies table
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Ventura
© Lorenzo Ventura

Here Porphyry and Fir are used as main materials for the realization of all the furnishing elements, including the washbasin of the bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Ventura
© Lorenzo Ventura

Hence by developing its details, the project claims to belong to the alpine context in which the intervention is placed.

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Ventura
© Lorenzo Ventura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38080 Bocenago, Trentino, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archiplanstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsItaly
Cite: "EFFE-S Apartment / Archiplanstudio" 21 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951007/effe-s-apartment-archiplanstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream