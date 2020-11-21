EFFE-S Apartment / Archiplanstudio

+ 21

Apartments • Bocenago, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 53 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Lorenzo Ventura

Text description provided by the architects. The one single space apartment is defined and modulated by a sliding wooden wall that can either separate or connect the bedroom with the living area.

Here Porphyry and Fir are used as main materials for the realization of all the furnishing elements, including the washbasin of the bathrooms.

Hence by developing its details, the project claims to belong to the alpine context in which the intervention is placed.