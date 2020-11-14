Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
DT1H1 Apartment / Igor Sirotov Architects

DT1H1 Apartment / Igor Sirotov Architects

© Andrey Avdeenko

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Igor Sirotov Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrey Avdeenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aparici
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. The DT1H1 project is a game of black and white contrasts, which dilutes the wood covering of the room and the blue color in the interior decoration. Our goal was to promote the minimalist philosophy, which creates a harmonious symphony in which elements complement each other.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Plan
Plan
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Quality brands were used, include table and chairs from the Kristalia factory, Paola Lenti factory sofas and carpets. We paid special attention to certain elements of the project, such as the bathroom.The project used the plumbing CEA and Nic Design. Also SLV lamps from the Italian brand Davide Groppi are used.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

In short, we did everything to create personalized and minimalist interior, in which the client will feel comfortable!

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "DT1H1 Apartment / Igor Sirotov Architects" 14 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950982/dt1h1-apartment-igor-sirotov-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

