Eco-Site: Technical Infrastructure / PNG architects

Client: CC Massif du Vercors

City: Villard-de-Lans

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. On the Vercors plateau, an eco-site was created to sustainably manage and exploit local resources and waste. The main activity on this remote valley is related to silviculture. The new equipment is an additional tool, a facility expected to improve work conditions and the difficulty of daily tasks through an efficient, warm and generous building. The project consists of a main technical volume (a transfer dock for waste treatment and garages) as well as servant domestic volumes gathering the offices and workshops.

The request is also to promote a common resource: wood from local forests. Located on the fringe of the forest, as close as possible to the stumps, the construction is designed and dimensioned based on the available timber species, tools and local savoir-faire. Logs cut last year dry out, in the shade of the trees still standing. They are debited and transformed on site to be later used by all trades.

The project is a plea for timber construction and its virtues: structure, beams, cladding and ceilings, doors, windows, siding and partitions, the wood is used everywhere and in various states of transformation: raw, not edged, planed, sanded, oiled. It’s a 100% Vercors wood construction, being 186 m3 of solid wood chopped, sawn and processed on site.