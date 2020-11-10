The Versatility of Wooden Staircases in Portuguese Houses

The presence of different ground levels requires solutions to connect them, either because of a need to adapt to the terrain or any other factor that leads to the verticalization of a building. Staircases serve the purpose of connecting the various floors and creating the building's dynamics through many different shapes, designs, and materials. When made of wood, they can also add a variety of colors and textures that contribute to the uniqueness of this element.
Since wooden stairs are light and slender, they can also incorporate cabinets and storage compartments, providing alternative uses for these connecting elements. We selected 20 projects of Portuguese houses with staircases made of wood, showing the versatility of this particular solution in terms of design and functions.
