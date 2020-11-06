Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Z-5 Design Building / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects

Z-5 Design Building / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects

Z-5 Design Building / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects
© Omri Amsalem
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments, Residential
Ramat Hasharon, Israel
  • Architect In Charge:Ami Shinar
  • Design Team:Barak Levy, Yahav Lederer
  • Clients:Zalman Zecharya Investments
  • Engineering And Construction:Yaacov Guttman
  • Landscape:Noga Altar
  • Collaborators :Zigi Zohar, Lobby design
  • City:Ramat Hasharon
  • Country:Israel
© Omri Amsalem
Text description provided by the architects. Following our award winning Z Design building of 2013, Z-5 building, completed recently, takes even a further step in sharpening the "villa in the air" concept. We aim to present here another alternative typology vs. the too common "apartment block", so typical of contemporary residential architecture all around us.

© Omri Amsalem
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Omri Amsalem
The plan is basically simple, comprised of four units per floor. But there is no "typical floor". By rotating some of the 33 units and subtracting others in certain floors, we break the uniform block: a three dimensional composition is achieved. Thus, while all apartments are "planted" around the building core, each is almost disconnected from its neighbors. As a by-product of this composition, various private roof terraces are created, some are small -15 sqm, and some large - 100 sqm.

© Omri Amsalem
The structure is basically 35 cm thick cast in place concrete slabs with no columns inside any of the units. exterior walls are cladded with dry mounted off-white granite. Living rooms and some adjacent bedrooms are enclosed by aluminum and glass curtain walls, enhancing the contrast between transparency and opaqueness.

© Omri Amsalem
Project location

Address:HaSadot St 13, Ramat Hasharon, Israel

Cite: "Z-5 Design Building / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects" 06 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950907/z-5-design-building-amir-mann-ami-shinar-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

