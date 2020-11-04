Submit a Project Advertise
Kanut House Cafe / PDA Puredesigns Associate

Kanut House Cafe / PDA Puredesigns Associate

© May-T Ueda© May-T Ueda© May-T Ueda© May-T Ueda+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Thailand
  • Architects: PDA Puredesigns Associate
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  118
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  May-T Ueda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Boonthavorn, CHOGUNMARBLE & GRANITE, EDL, Mahasamut, Polydec, Timbercharm, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:May-T Ueda, Soingoen Tongpitak
  • Design Team:May-T Ueda, Soingoen Tongpitak
  • Client:Kanut House
  • Collaborators:Mahasamut Furniture
  • Country:Thailand
© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda

Text description provided by the architects. Since Ban Don Market is an economic center, trade, transport, and education center, the design of Kanut House cafe is the intention between the designer and the project owner. We need Muang Surat Thani District (Ban Don) to have a cool look and cool design suitable for all lifestyles, all age groups, family, friends, girlfriend, sibling, hangout area. Including relatives bringing their parents to eat during the long holidays and upgrading the city with a variety of designs, cultural design guidelines, recruiting jobs, wanting children who graduated to return to create jobs, create more careers, work at home.

© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda

In the design, the customer would want a luxurious curved glass house, minimalist with black color. We used the curvature of the spaces in our design to add height and feel the space, not to look solid, as a key element in the design, like the arch, the main tool of our store, comes from the façade. Materials used in the building It is a commonly seen material.

© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda

The Chinese houses in this area are large communities such as terrazzo, washed sandstone. To blend in for a contemporary look More in line with the present day . And elevate the luxury of beauty with poly molding in the wall part and calculate the use of all by making door handles and signs. By interior architecture, we open space , connect to direct our view outside of nature. The big trees closely represent the integrity of the rainforest, the natural light that reduces some of the energy. Including material handling before construction begins to reduce waste.

© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda
Section 01
Section 01
© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda

Furniture, we use wood and rattan to lighten the work. Not too hard, we use Black color lessens the importance of interior decorate and the user is more self concentrate. Outside, we create a closed space before open space. To reduce the outside interference and noise to create more privacy for users.

© May-T Ueda
© May-T Ueda

Project location

Address:Mueang Surat Thani District, Surat Thani, Thailand

PDA Puredesigns Associate
Office

Cite: "Kanut House Cafe / PDA Puredesigns Associate" 04 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950900/kanut-house-cafe-pda-puredesigns-associate> ISSN 0719-8884

