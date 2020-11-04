Kanut House Cafe / PDA Puredesigns Associate

+ 14

Coffee Shop • Thailand Architects: PDA Puredesigns Associate

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 118 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: May-T Ueda

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Boonthavorn , CHOGUNMARBLE & GRANITE , EDL , Mahasamut , Polydec , Timbercharm , Trimble Navigation

Architect In Charge: May-T Ueda, Soingoen Tongpitak

Design Team: May-T Ueda, Soingoen Tongpitak

Client: Kanut House

Collaborators: Mahasamut Furniture

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Since Ban Don Market is an economic center, trade, transport, and education center, the design of Kanut House cafe is the intention between the designer and the project owner. We need Muang Surat Thani District (Ban Don) to have a cool look and cool design suitable for all lifestyles, all age groups, family, friends, girlfriend, sibling, hangout area. Including relatives bringing their parents to eat during the long holidays and upgrading the city with a variety of designs, cultural design guidelines, recruiting jobs, wanting children who graduated to return to create jobs, create more careers, work at home.

In the design, the customer would want a luxurious curved glass house, minimalist with black color. We used the curvature of the spaces in our design to add height and feel the space, not to look solid, as a key element in the design, like the arch, the main tool of our store, comes from the façade. Materials used in the building It is a commonly seen material.

The Chinese houses in this area are large communities such as terrazzo, washed sandstone. To blend in for a contemporary look More in line with the present day . And elevate the luxury of beauty with poly molding in the wall part and calculate the use of all by making door handles and signs. By interior architecture, we open space , connect to direct our view outside of nature. The big trees closely represent the integrity of the rainforest, the natural light that reduces some of the energy. Including material handling before construction begins to reduce waste.

Furniture, we use wood and rattan to lighten the work. Not too hard, we use Black color lessens the importance of interior decorate and the user is more self concentrate. Outside, we create a closed space before open space. To reduce the outside interference and noise to create more privacy for users.