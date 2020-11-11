Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Zapiola House / Estudio Florida

Zapiola House / Estudio Florida

Houses, Extension
Núñez, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Florida
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Acuarela, Itati Marmolería, Nomen
  • Lead Architect:Sofía Calvaresi, Agustina Servide
  • Collaborators:Gure Echea Construcciones, Zonda Muebles
  • City:Núñez
  • Country:Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zapiola is a project located in Buenos Aires that begins with the request to build a new floor above an existing house and the consequent reorganization of the rooms in the original building. The ground floor is freed from the existing walls in order to create a single open space where the kitchen, the dining, and the living room area, facing the inner patio. The upper floor locates the bedrooms and, above them, a large rooftop is designed.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The challenge in this project was how to assemble the original building and the new expansion. The premise was not to replicate the existing construction but to find a new language that brings both parts to balance. In this search, the original bricks from the facade and the patio were restored and new materials were added such as ceramic tiles, granite tiles, and a perforated metal facade that extends over all the floors of the house. This mesh, besides allowing the natural ventilation of the bedrooms, brings privacy, and provides an atypical view from the rooms to the city.

This mesh, besides allowing the natural ventilation of the bedrooms, brings privacy, and provides an atypical view from the rooms to the city.

Estudio Florida
