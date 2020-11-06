Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. KeenSystems Headquarters / Denkkamer

KeenSystems Headquarters / Denkkamer

Save this project
KeenSystems Headquarters / Denkkamer

© Rene de Wit© Rene de Wit© Rene de Wit© Rene de Wit+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Gemert, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Denkkamer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  572
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rene de Wit
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: De Vorm, HAY, Plan Effect, Sempergreen, Bentzon Carpets, Graphisoft, Scheuten Glass, Schuco, Vorsselmans
  • Lead Architects:Dennis van de Rijdt, Peter Verschuren, Leonique Winnen, Celine Hendriks
  • Engineering:Archimedes bouwadvies, Eindhoven (Structural engineer)
  • Energy And Installations:FJ Swinkels advies
  • Contractor:Bouwbedrijf Hendriks Gemert
  • Contractor Facade:Vorsselmans
  • City:Gemert
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Text description provided by the architects. KeenSystems headquarters is situated along the ring road around the village of Gemert. The decision to not establish their new office building for the rapidly expanding telecom provider in the city of Eindhoven comes from the desire to operate from a very much green and inspiring environment. Their technology does not necessarily needs a physical relation with a city or a high-tech campus.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

The software is developed, tested and maintained from Gemert while all hardware is located in Amsterdam. The earth berm noise barrier that follows the ring road and protects the residential area behind it from the traffic noise is extended and completed. In this way we aspire to strengthen the present green character of the area. The earth berm ends at the main access road for the residential area. There the office is placed on top of the berm. The main entrance is also located there and can be reached by a path that winds up over the berm. The building consists of three floors.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Each floor has its own specific function which can be read in both the interior as well as the exterior. The sunken ground floor accommodates supportive function for the offices. In addition to these services and storage facilities, a communal relaxation and videogame area has been created inside the sound barrier.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

The first floor, the largest rectangular volume, accommodates all operational teams. The volume is oriented precisely in such a way that the long facades focus on the green-lined pond in the northwest and the historical farmland, Bolle Akker in Dutch, in the southeast. The second floor, a mirrored box accommodates the conference room and canteen with adjacent outdoor space amidst the grass roof.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Both the structure and application of materials are intended to emphasise the hi-tech character of KeenSystems. The volume laying on top of the sound barrier is characterized by a steel spaceframe in the facades which allow the volume to cantilever dramatically. The copper-coloured anodized aluminium and the mirrored glass are detailed and constructed with surgical precision.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

All rooms in the building can be heated and cooled through both fluid floor and air systems. The longitudinal facades are facing south and north. Therefore the heat and cooling loads in the adjacent rooms varies. The intelligent climate control system is able to exchange natural heating and cooling between the various rooms. For example, rooms on the north side can benefit from the heating of spaces on the south side and vice versa.

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gemert, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Denkkamer
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsThe Netherlands
Cite: "KeenSystems Headquarters / Denkkamer" 06 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950871/keensystems-headquarters-denkkamer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream