Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Morris+Company Launches Phäbb MODU Modular Housing

Morris+Company Launches Phäbb MODU Modular Housing

Save this article
Morris+Company Launches Phäbb MODU Modular Housing

Morris+Company has launched the Phäbb MODU modular housing project as a flexible system for homes, apartments and dwelling units. The team is working in collaboration with Phäbb, a new international prefab company based in Argentina. Four typologies can all be produced from a selection of 15 modular components and a range of material palettes to suit the local context.

Courtesy of Morris+CompanyCourtesy of Morris+CompanyCourtesy of Morris+CompanyCourtesy of Morris+Company+ 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris+Company
Courtesy of Morris+Company

Phäbb MODU home sizes across the four types range from 18 sqm to 263 sqm to accommodate different lifestyles and locations. Morris+Company is one of eight architecture practices to discuss and develop designs that will be rolled out globally. The team established a family of interchangeable and modular elements to respond to the specific environmental, social and geographical setting of each house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris+Company
Courtesy of Morris+Company
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris+Company
Courtesy of Morris+Company

The team's proposal focuses on four designs; DADU House, Suburban House, Beach House and Stack House can all be produced in a range of material palettes in response to the local context, from textured brick and charred timber, to metal panels and shingles. The MODU system is unitized and formed of regular modules that can be prefabricated with interchangeable finishes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris+Company
Courtesy of Morris+Company

As the team states, depending on the circumstances, this system could facilitate the "longer term expansion, contraction or rearrangement of an individual house" as the requirements of its occupants change over time; adding a bedroom, creating a courtyard, or a dedicated home-office. The MODU system is made to allow for adaptability and evolve as the role of the house is redefined within new contexts.

News via Morris+Company

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Morris+Company Launches Phäbb MODU Modular Housing" 05 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950853/morris-plus-company-launches-phabb-modu-modular-housing> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream