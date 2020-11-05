Morris+Company Launches Phäbb MODU Modular Housing

Morris+Company has launched the Phäbb MODU modular housing project as a flexible system for homes, apartments and dwelling units. The team is working in collaboration with Phäbb, a new international prefab company based in Argentina. Four typologies can all be produced from a selection of 15 modular components and a range of material palettes to suit the local context.

Phäbb MODU home sizes across the four types range from 18 sqm to 263 sqm to accommodate different lifestyles and locations. Morris+Company is one of eight architecture practices to discuss and develop designs that will be rolled out globally. The team established a family of interchangeable and modular elements to respond to the specific environmental, social and geographical setting of each house.

The team's proposal focuses on four designs; DADU House, Suburban House, Beach House and Stack House can all be produced in a range of material palettes in response to the local context, from textured brick and charred timber, to metal panels and shingles. The MODU system is unitized and formed of regular modules that can be prefabricated with interchangeable finishes.

As the team states, depending on the circumstances, this system could facilitate the "longer term expansion, contraction or rearrangement of an individual house" as the requirements of its occupants change over time; adding a bedroom, creating a courtyard, or a dedicated home-office. The MODU system is made to allow for adaptability and evolve as the role of the house is redefined within new contexts.

News via Morris+Company