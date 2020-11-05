Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Hay Ranch House in Ita / Cinco Patas al Gato + Biocons Arquitectos

Hay Ranch House in Ita / Cinco Patas al Gato + Biocons Arquitectos

Hay Ranch House in Ita / Cinco Patas al Gato + Biocons Arquitectos

© Diego Saravia

Houses
Itá, Paraguay
  Client:TC
  Collaborators:Ana Gómez, Sebastián González
  • City:Itá
  • Country:Paraguay
© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

Text description provided by the architects. A single-family house that is located in the city of Ita, Central Department, that borders the capital of Asunción, which is called the AMA (Metropolitan Area of Asunción) the second ring.

© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

In an area of 10ha, the house is located 400m from the main road in a higher area but surrounded by trees that mainly shade private areas. 

© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

Nature as an intermediary, a client who dreams of his grandmother's ranch, a reinterpretation made by its designers - the hay gable roof being the most important part. The house grows horizontally to take advantage of the environment and keep the house in 1 single tier for cost and terrain.

© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia
Plan
Plan
© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

The materiality is low-cost. Is used: exposed concrete, brick with colored earth mortar in the walls, and white brick in the floors, standard openings, low-cost led lighting, artisanal rusted ironwork, masonry, and concrete furniture.

© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia
Elevations and section
Elevations and section
© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

The cross ventilation is achieved in the main social space integrated by considerable openings with a protagonist interior patio.

© Diego Saravia
© Diego Saravia

About this office
Cinco Patas al Gato
Office
Biocons Arquitectos
Office

