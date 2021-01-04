Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Living 304 Single-Family Home / estudio ar

Living 304 Single-Family Home / estudio ar

© Jordi Rábago

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
León, Mexico
  • Architects: estudio ar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jordi Rábago
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoCAD, Novaceramic
  • Lead Architect:Agustín Rocha
  • Engineering:Miguel Ángel Segovia
  • City:León
  • Country:Mexico
© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern area of ​​the city of León, Mexico, the approach of the project is to transform and densify a disused single-family home on a low scale, into a condominium of 5 apartments, reusing a part of the structure with a surface area of ​​384 square meters.

© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago

Formally, it proposes creating 3 blocks, 1 of them reuses the existing structure and serves as the main design axis, and 2 new blocks, in which a central patio is created, a covered terrace for the coexistence of the inhabitants and 2 private patios for the residents. apartments that are on the ground floor.

© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago

The apartments total 465 square meters in which the project develops a low-rise condominium, seeking to avoid a semi-detached apartment scheme, resulting in an easily accessible community at street level.

© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago

The project suggests 2 typologies in the apartments: the first sets the services in the longitudinal strip of the apartment and the second makes an L-shaped approach, where the room is more private. The main materials are: concrete, metal, wood and gray extruded brick that make up the double wall of the structure resulting in the final appearance.

© Jordi Rábago
© Jordi Rábago

Project location

Address:Av Olímpica 304, Punto Verde, 37298 León, Gto., Mexico

Cite: "Living 304 Single-Family Home / estudio ar" [Living 304 / estudio ar] 04 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950829/living-304-single-family-home-estudio-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

