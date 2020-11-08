Submit a Project Advertise
AT Residence / Zani Arquitetura

AT Residence / Zani Arquitetura

© Guilherme Siqueira

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Londrina, Brazil
  • Architects: Zani Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Guilherme Siqueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Portobello
  • Lead Architects:Thiago F. Zani, Maria Ineida F. Zani, Gustavo Poliseli
  • City:Londrina
  • Country:Brazil
© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a small farm, the AT House was designed in search of the best implantation and spatial organization based on the site’s natural profile: The ground floor’s block touches the land on the highest portion holding the social access of the house through the concrete porches. On the opposite side, the suspended block houses the garage and the service rooms on the lower floor.

© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira
Section
Section
© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira

We designed a wooden slatted panel on the frontal facade, which is located in the same direction as the prevailing wind that allows permanent and crossing ventilation inside the house providing privacy and connection with the external spaces, also forming the whole aesthetic composition.

© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira

The roof brings natural lighting to social spaces through its lattice that can be seen by the inside. In a compositional way, it shows the spatial dynamic contrast between the regional typology of constructions showed inside and the external prismatic volume that hides the roof from the view of those who pass through the streets.

© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira
Diagram
Diagram
© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira

The composition with raw and natural materials and the spatial continuity between interior and exterior guided the design of the wood panels as a permeability tool, extracting the maximum potential of the natural conditions of the land and its views.

© Guilherme Siqueira
© Guilherme Siqueira

Cite: "AT Residence / Zani Arquitetura" [Residência AT / Zani Arquitetura] 08 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950796/at-residence-zani-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

