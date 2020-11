Save this picture! EM Apartment / DT Estúdio. Image © Evelyn Müller

During times of isolation, many people have been talking about the importance of greenery in indoor spaces as a way to nourish our vital relationship with nature. These touches of green can contribute to the well-being and emotional comfort of users, whether in homes or commercial spaces.

Besides this psychological connection, a well-designed indoor garden can also help to purify the air and provide thermal comfort to the environment.

To achieve this, one must keep in mind factors such as sun orientation, ventilation, and of course, choosing the species that best adapt to the climate where they will be placed.

With this in mind, we have selected 10 interior designs that feature indoor gardens combining physical and psychological benefits with their aesthetic quality.

EM Apartment / DT Estúdio. Image © Evelyn Müller

Mipibu House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Nelson Kon

Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Melicidade Offices in São Paulo / Estudio Elia Irastorza + Athié Wohnrath Associados. Image © Pedro Mascaro

IT'S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Image © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia

House CE / Seferin Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

Acolá Store / Vão. Image © Pedro Kok

Apartment at Alto da Lapa / CR2 Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá. Image © Victor Affaro