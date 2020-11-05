Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
PR House / aa-ls

PR House / aa-ls

© Simone Bossi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brescia, Italy
  • Architects: aa-ls
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilario Piatti, Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Flos, Henge, Lualdi, Reggiani, Acerbis, Betacad, Ceretti B, Florim, Goldline, Schuco, Tecnogym
  • Design Team:Andrea Busi, Elena Mastinelli
  • City:Brescia
  • Country:Italy
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The PR house stands in a lot which already hosted a building made in the sixties. The proposed intervention has significantly modified the spatial and compositional relationships of the existing building in favour of a restrained construction with rigorous lines.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The stereometric, material, and chromatic choices mediate the relationship with the surroundings. The house does not impose itself as a novelty but inserts itself in the site as a mindful addition.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Through an architecture able to join and blend itself with the surrounding landscape a new empathy is established between building and place.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

aa-ls
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "PR House / aa-ls" 05 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950779/pr-house-aa-ls> ISSN 0719-8884

