Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Penthouse
  4. United States
  5. Soho Penthouse / Andrew Berman Architect

Soho Penthouse / Andrew Berman Architect

Save this project
Soho Penthouse / Andrew Berman Architect

© Michael Moran© Michael Moran© Michael Moran© Michael Moran+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Penthouse, Renovation
New York, United States
  • Lead Architects:Andrew Berman
  • Engineering:Ross Dalland, P.E., Becht Engineering
  • City:New York
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a cast-iron building constructed in 1872, the top floor space of a Soho building was completely built out to create a living loft and photography studio. Generous windows extend along two street frontages, providing wonderful east and north light as well as near and distant views of Soho roofscapes.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

We worked with the building’s original structure; revealing and restoring it, as well as significantly reinforcing the timber columns, girder, and joists. The resultant exposed structure provides much of the scale, articulation, and rhythm to the finished spaces. Skylights ranging from small to room-sized were created to introduce zenithal light of different color and intensity, giving each space a distinct character.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

A photography studio occupies a corner of the expansive living area. A staircase leads to the mezzanine that was designed to provide a book-lined den and bedrooms. The staircase connects to the roof level, which was built out to include a pergola covered dining terrace.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Andrew Berman Architect
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Soho Penthouse / Andrew Berman Architect" 05 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950763/soho-penthouse-andrew-berman-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream