Multi Traffic Point Hoorn / WRK Architecten

Multi Traffic Point Hoorn / WRK Architecten

© Leonard Fäustle© Leonard Fäustle© Leonard Fäustle© Leonard Fäustle+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars
Zwaagdijk, The Netherlands
  • Architects: WRK Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonard Fäustle
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Kawneer, Struyk Verwo, Trimble Navigation, Trimo sandwich panels
  • Lead Architects:Benjamin Robichon
  • Design Team:Naud Schroeder, Yan Hang Lo, Sjoerd van der Reep
  • Clients:MTP Zevenhuis BV
  • Tenants:McDonalds, KFC, Febo, Subway, SpareRibExpress, de Beren, AVIA Marees
  • Structural Engineering:Pieters Bouwtechniek
  • Landscape:Civil Support
  • M&E Consultant:Huygen installatietechniek
  • Contractor:Aannemingsbedrijf Dozy
  • City:Zwaagdijk
© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

The first automotive food court of the Netherlands. WRK architects designed the first Multi Traffic Point in the Netherlands, an integrally designed food and automotive court at Zevenhuis business park along the N307 highway near the town of Hoorn. Multi Traffic Point Hoorn consists of a petrol station, an electric vehicle charging station, a car wash, and six restaurants – four of which have drive-thru service. The challenge was to create a coherent design for brand-specific buildings within the framework of logistics, landscape, and terraces.

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle
Situation
Situation
© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

Expression of coherence. The site is defined by a canopy and a uniform façade design. The advertising tower functions as a landmark for MTP Hoorn and provides visitors with a means of orientation on the site.

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

The main structure is part of the façade layout. The structure is located on the outside of the thermal façade layer, to create one continuous structure for both the canopy and the buildings.

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

In order to enable specific branding of the various tenants without losing architectural consistency, an aesthetic quality plan has been drawn up by WRK in consultation with the tenants. The use of brand-specific signs, colours, and materials have been regulated and organized in strategic locations. This ensures the campus to have a clear and pure architectural framework.

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

The landscape design functions as a significant element for facilitating routing on-site. In the urban context, the south-west side of the site is part of a green zone along the highway. This side is the garden of the project, with the terraces of the restaurants, flower beds, and green.

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

MTP Hoorn is an inviting place along the new highway “Westfrisiaweg”, with coherent architecture and landscaping.

Detail
Detail

© Leonard Fäustle
© Leonard Fäustle

Project location

Address:Jan Tinbergenweg 3, 1689 Zwaagdijk, The Netherlands

Cite: "Multi Traffic Point Hoorn / WRK Architecten" 14 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950757/multi-traffic-point-hoorn-wrk-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

