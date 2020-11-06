Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT

+ 37

Lead Architects: Kimmo Lintula (K2S Architects) & Kari Raimoranta (Architects NRT)

K2 S Architects: Kimmo Lintula, Niko Sirola, Mikko Summanen

K2 S Architects Design Team: Elina Koivisto, Tetsujiro Kyuma, Keiti Lige, Matias Manninen, Sasu Marila, Tommi Mauno, Mari Ollila, Ayako Osawa, Benjamin Schulman, Antti Soini, Anna Suominen, Tommi Terästö, Petri Ullakko, Nina Vauhkonen, Iiro Virta, Juho Vuolteenaho (BIM Coordinator), Matti Wäre

Architects Nrt: Kari Raimoranta, Teemu Tuomi, Tom Lindholm (project architect), Juuso Hatakka, Emmi Jääskeläinen, Jouni Karttunen

Architects Nrt Design Team : Tuula Olli, Taro Nieminen, Kristiina Suoniemi, Susanna Anttila, Heikki Ruoho, Valtteri Osara, Sini Valvisto, Pekka Huima, Arto Harjunpää, Tuula Hikipää, Eeva-Liisa Elo-Lehtinen, Heikki Saarinen

Client : The Stadium Foundation

Contractor : City of Helsinki, Urban Environment Division

Project Manager : Aulis Toivonen

Structural Design : Sweco Finland Oy, Jaakko Yli-Säntti

Hvac Engineering: Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy, Hannu Martikainen

Electrical Engineering: Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy

Geotechnical Engineering: City of Helsinki, Urban Environment Division, Geotechnical department, Asko Aalto & Mirva Koskinen

Landscape : Maisema-arkkitehtitoimisto Näkymä Oy, Yrjö Ala-Heikkilä

Consultants : Finnish Heritage Agency, Pekka Lehtinen

Collaborators : Wessel de Jonge Architecten BNA B.V., White arkitekter KB, Akukon Oy, arkkitehdit MV Oy

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Helsinki Olympic Stadium is a building with significant national value. It is a combination of the pure functionalist architecture of the 1930s and the external appearance of the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. For many Finns, the stadium symbolizes the dawn of a new era for the young nation. The stadium is a result of an open architectural competition held in the 1930s, won by architects Yrjö Lindegren and Toivo Jäntti.

The stadium had to adapt to several new usages during the past 70 years after the Helsinki Olympics. As a result, the original pureness of the architecture had blurred through functional changes and additions. The key objective was to ensure that the conservation and revitalizing of the stadium respond to all future requirements of international sports events as well as preserves the cultural values of the heritage.

The conservation respected and preserved the original 1930s and 1950s architecture. Through restorations, repairs, and modified reconstructions the stadium has gained new multi-purpose premises for the public and significant improvements in logistics. The revitalized entity appears as a familiar and recognizable monument inhumane dimensions.

New entrances to the stands and the public galleries under the structures ensure the free flow for the public during the events. The plastered facades and the visible concrete structures with the brickwork were restored to their original appearance. The old bench rows were replaced with new individual seats and the new canopy covers the stands almost entirely. The stadium was extended with 20,000 square meters underground, including new multi-purpose premises and an indoor running track.

All the materials used in the project are directly attached to the history of the stadium. Timeless and durable solutions with white concrete, wood, and glass in the new premises merge into the existing parts of the stadium. Together they form the new refurbished Helsinki Olympic Stadium.