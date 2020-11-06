Submit a Project Advertise
  Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT

Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT

Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT

© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo© Wellu Hämäläinen

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Stadiums
Helsinki, Finland
  • Lead Architects:Kimmo Lintula (K2S Architects) & Kari Raimoranta (Architects NRT)
  • K2 S Architects:Kimmo Lintula, Niko Sirola, Mikko Summanen
  • K2 S Architects Design Team:Elina Koivisto, Tetsujiro Kyuma, Keiti Lige, Matias Manninen, Sasu Marila, Tommi Mauno, Mari Ollila, Ayako Osawa, Benjamin Schulman, Antti Soini, Anna Suominen, Tommi Terästö, Petri Ullakko, Nina Vauhkonen, Iiro Virta, Juho Vuolteenaho (BIM Coordinator), Matti Wäre
  • Architects Nrt:Kari Raimoranta, Teemu Tuomi, Tom Lindholm (project architect), Juuso Hatakka, Emmi Jääskeläinen, Jouni Karttunen
  • Architects Nrt Design Team :Tuula Olli, Taro Nieminen, Kristiina Suoniemi, Susanna Anttila, Heikki Ruoho, Valtteri Osara, Sini Valvisto, Pekka Huima, Arto Harjunpää, Tuula Hikipää, Eeva-Liisa Elo-Lehtinen, Heikki Saarinen
  • Client :The Stadium Foundation
  • Contractor :City of Helsinki, Urban Environment Division
  • Project Manager :Aulis Toivonen
  • Structural Design :Sweco Finland Oy, Jaakko Yli-Säntti
  • Hvac Engineering:Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy, Hannu Martikainen
  • Electrical Engineering:Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy
  • Geotechnical Engineering:City of Helsinki, Urban Environment Division, Geotechnical department, Asko Aalto & Mirva Koskinen
  • Landscape :Maisema-arkkitehtitoimisto Näkymä Oy, Yrjö Ala-Heikkilä
  • Consultants :Finnish Heritage Agency, Pekka Lehtinen
  • Collaborators :Wessel de Jonge Architecten BNA B.V., White arkitekter KB, Akukon Oy, arkkitehdit MV Oy
  • City:Helsinki
  • Country:Finland
© Wellu Hämäläinen
© Wellu Hämäläinen

Text description provided by the architects. The Helsinki Olympic Stadium is a building with significant national value. It is a combination of the pure functionalist architecture of the 1930s and the external appearance of the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. For many Finns, the stadium symbolizes the dawn of a new era for the young nation. The stadium is a result of an open architectural competition held in the 1930s, won by architects Yrjö Lindegren and Toivo Jäntti.

© Wellu Hämäläinen
© Wellu Hämäläinen
Section
Section
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The stadium had to adapt to several new usages during the past 70 years after the Helsinki Olympics. As a result, the original pureness of the architecture had blurred through functional changes and additions. The key objective was to ensure that the conservation and revitalizing of the stadium respond to all future requirements of international sports events as well as preserves the cultural values of the heritage.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The conservation respected and preserved the original 1930s and 1950s architecture. Through restorations, repairs, and modified reconstructions the stadium has gained new multi-purpose premises for the public and significant improvements in logistics. The revitalized entity appears as a familiar and recognizable monument inhumane dimensions. 

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

New entrances to the stands and the public galleries under the structures ensure the free flow for the public during the events. The plastered facades and the visible concrete structures with the brickwork were restored to their original appearance.  The old bench rows were replaced with new individual seats and the new canopy covers the stands almost entirely. The stadium was extended with 20,000 square meters underground, including new multi-purpose premises and an indoor running track. 

© Wellu Hämäläinen
© Wellu Hämäläinen
© Wellu Hämäläinen
© Wellu Hämäläinen

All the materials used in the project are directly attached to the history of the stadium. Timeless and durable solutions with white concrete, wood, and glass in the new premises merge into the existing parts of the stadium. Together they form the new refurbished Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project location

Address:Paavo Nurmen tie 1, 00250 Helsinki, Finland

"Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT" 06 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

