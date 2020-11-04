Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro

Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro

São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Teresa Mascaro
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. It is a 90 m2 apartment situated in the São Paulo central area. The apartment is in a typical 1950s  apartment building and it was found in its original condition.
The objective of the Project was to make use of the features so typical for this period: ample spaces, high ceilings, huge window vaults, ipê wood parquette ...
Nevertheless, in order to meet new design, in addition to hydraulic and electrical installations some spatial changes were necessary too.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
Plans
Plans
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The kitchen and the living room were integrated by means of a built on site counter made of reinforced concrete. The counter is ‘L’ shaped  and starts at 90cm high in the kitchen area,  containing the stove, sink, etc.  At the point where it reaches the living room it drops down 15cm and becomes a dinner table that stretches for three meters. This three-meter-table does not have any support on the floor but is suspended by two iron bars that are welded to the ceiling structure.  An iron plate linear lamp is fixed to the reinforcing bars and hovers over the table.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
Elevation B
Elevation B
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The existing bathroom was transformed into a sizeable utility room and niches for kitchen cabinets. A new bathroom was then made in the original place of the maid’s quarters.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The wet area floor finishing is done in pastel coloured terrazzo floor tiles. The original parquette flooring was restored. The wet area walls are done in epoxy paint.
Columns and beams were exposed so that the original markings and identification inscriptions are visible.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

A naval plywood bookcase in the living room is a catwalk that goes up to meet the reinforced concrete shelf which encircles the whole social area and is used for an indirect lighting.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Project location

São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

