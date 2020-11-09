Public Spaces and Human Scale: The City at Eye Level While Moving at 5 KM/H

During the first days of the quarantine, we noticed a drastic change throughout the world's cities—streets, plazas, and parks deserted and devoid of life, putting into perspective the powerful effect that humans have on urban spaces. Here, we have compiled a list of projects and spaces that show just how humans bring life to the places they inhabit.

When we look out the window of a plane as it descends, we get an entirely different perspective of the objects on the ground compared to if we were standing still beside them.

From a plane, cars on the highway seem to move in slow motion. Trees that tower in real life look like insignificant green specks. All of a sudden, we see things with a clarity unavailable to us on the ground.

This phenomenon is based on experience. Danish architect Jan Gehl explains the importance of said experience in his work In Search of the Human Scale, where he explains what he calls Brasilia Syndrome, a concept designed by architects that, while aesthetically appealing, fails to take into account distances and how they impact urban inhabitants.

Delving deeper into the issue, Gehl explains architecture as the meeting point between form and life, and a work of architecture that doesn't take into account its users is merely a sculpture.

Studying forms is far too simple compared to the study of life, and it's essential for architecture to draw from other disciplines and professions if it is to meet the needs of those who occupy and utilize it.

The architect concludes that the best scale with which to measure is: At Eye Level While Moving at 5Km/h (3.1 Mph). To provide evidence for this claim, we have compiled a series of public spaces using different dimensions in order to give an idea of how humans impact the places they inhabit.

Location: Porto, Portugal

Area: 102 m²

Location: Moscow, Russia

Area: 450 m²

Save this picture! Archi Loft / Geometrix Design. Image © Daniel Annenkov

Location: León, Spain

Area: 800 m²

Save this picture! Vias Space / Estudio SIC. Image © Esaú Acosta

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Area: 1450 m²

Save this picture! Plaza Tibidabo / MiAS Arquitectes. Image © Gael del Rio

Location: Caracas, Venezuela

Save this picture! Urban Amenities Sport Lot / Ricardo Sanz Sosa & Rodrigo Marín Briceño. Image © José Alberto Bastidas

Location: Mantua, Italy

Area: 2500 m²

Save this picture! L.B. Alberti Square Renovation / Archiplanstudio. Image © Giuseppe Gradella

Location: Nancagua, Chile

Area: 2700 m²

Save this picture! New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Fontecilla

Location: Muscat, Oman

Area: 5500 m²

Save this picture! Muscat’s Marsa Plaza / ACME. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Location: Veracruz, Mexico

Area: 6300 m²

Save this picture! Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. Image © Luis Gordoa

Location: Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

Area: 6300 m²

Save this picture! Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro

Location: Paraná, Entre Rios, Argentina

Area: 25200 m²

Save this picture! Costanera Ciudad de Paraná / Rubén Edgardo Cabrera. Image Cortesía de Rubén Edgardo Cabrera

Location: Tainan, Taiwan

Area: 54600 m²

Save this picture! Tainan Spring / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola

Location: Mompox, Bolivar, Colombia

Area: 180000 m²

Save this picture! Revitalización de la Albarrada de Mompox / OPUS. Image © Sergio Gómez

