Co Dam Vegetarian Restaurant / Le House

Co Dam Vegetarian Restaurant / Le House
© Trieu Chien
  • Architects: Le House
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Betondecor, Greenman Contractor, Hai Long glass, M&A art tiles, Trimble Navigation, Tyhouse
  • Architect In Charge:Le Hung Trong
  • Design Team:Le Hung Trong, Tran Nhat Phi
  • Clients:Co Dam -Vegetarian restaurant
  • Engineering:Vo Van Ly
  • Country:Afghanistan
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. We are connected through the spirit of Buddhism by the breath of people who are always in a pensive feeling about "beauty". The simplicity comes from red brick that is the main material, creates the arches of the temple and they lead us into the "Heaven" of the mysterious Champa culture that seems a Holy Land of people - A place has kept secret things infinitely for hundreds of years.

© Trieu Chien
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Trieu Chien
Actually, it is quite not easy to renovate a mysterious space because of a part of the French style flooring and beside that, to increase for more usable area, we suggested to have an impact on the steel flooring system of the existing architecture. The removal will not be approved by the host, so "cut and match" is the best solution that brings the perfection to the designer and the homeowner.

© Trieu Chien
The gate is simulated as the entrance of Champa temple is built full of bricks and according to techniques with meticulous calculation. The graphic on door is drawn by an artist that always stays closed and brings the curiosity to customer until you are really excited to open the door, step into and will be deep in interesting things. About lighting, we tone it down as dark as possible will make a perfect sense that is simulated as a temple – A place has only light from candles, all earthenware from the ancient patterns and the reliefs are made from artisans in Ninh Thuan who are still living in and being a strong witness for the land of Cham people where is a long-standing culture realistic.

© Trieu Chien
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
© Trieu Chien
Never seen any combination between Terracotta and stainless steel has brought such a beautiful and deep of harmony like that. The whole of project is not only really outstanding but also hides itself under the tree shadow without the obtrusive.

