Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Town & City Hall
  4. Belgium
  5. City Council Education Service / HUB

City Council Education Service / HUB

Save this project
City Council Education Service / HUB

© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© David Jacobs© Stijn Bollaert+ 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Town & City Hall
Antwerpen, Belgium
  • Architects: HUB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stijn Bollaert, David Jacobs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumet, HERAKLITH
  • Clients:AG Vespa.
  • Landscape:Bart & Pieter
  • Collaborators:Bureau bouwtechniek, Atelier Dialect, CES, ABT, Daidalos Peutz,
  • City:Antwerpen
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Thanks to its central position on the Leien – the inner ring road – the building for the headquarters of the city council’s education service is located beside one of Antwerp’s core structural urban design elements and traffic arteries. The design, which comprises the complete reconversion of an existing 1970s office block, seeks to connect – despite the anomalous morphology of the existing structure – with the historic buildings along the Leien.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

This is achieved via a subtle three-part intervention – plinth, middle section and superstructure – and an intermediate cornice that matches the height of the adjoining buildings. The building has a public floor with a reception area, learning centre and cafeteria. Together with the offices and the meeting centre, these unite the various different divisions of the city council’s education service. The renovation comprises a series of clear interventions: The existing concrete shell was retained and combined with a new, sustainable façade constructed from prefabricated wooden infill elements (in line with NZE norms) that were clad in lightweight anodised folded aluminium.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The cladding is the same shade as the historic buildings in natural stone; Flexible floorplans around a central core, in line with the ‘New Way of Working’; The greening and partial clearance of the inner area with a new roof garden above the existing car park; A new superstructure on the roof, constructed from CLT, with public meeting rooms that allow optimal enjoyment of the view.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Frankrijklei 71/73, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HUB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallBelgium
Cite: "City Council Education Service / HUB" 04 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950700/city-council-education-service-hub> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream