Monte dos Judeus 74 Rehabilitation / oitoo

Monte dos Judeus 74 Rehabilitation / oitoo

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Portugal
  • Architects: oitoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Aleluia Cerâmicas, CS Coelho da Silva, a catedral
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. A ruin and a romantic garden laid dormant in a property in the heart of Porto, Portugal, overlooking the Douro River. Lush overgrown terraces, massive granite walls and the briny air blend with the densely built riverfront and the red hues of the roof tiles to create a unique atmosphere and sense of place. A careful reading of the site’s specificity and underlying qualities allowed us to preserve and use them as sparks for the project.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Planta - Primeiro Pavimento
Planta - Primeiro Pavimento
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The intervention in this venerable site was carried out in three steps: restoration, rebuilding and extension of the existing ruin. In the process, the romantic garden was brought back to its former self. A seamless extension added density and stabilized the preexisting building, totaling four new apartments. A new pavilion created a patio for the residents, while overlooking the garden. This new volume mediates the scale of the two outdoor spaces, establishing at the same time a quiet dialogue with the preexisting building.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Corte - Proposta
Corte - Proposta
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project searches for a new unity, where old and new are not read in contrast but rather as the merging of preexisting qualities and new sober, quiet additions. New will not be immediately perceived as new; old will be restored without losing its glamour; new and old will no longer be new and old. Only the careful glance will have the pleasure to tell which is which.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cite: "Monte dos Judeus 74 Rehabilitation / oitoo" [Reabilitação Monte dos Judeus 74 / oitoo] 17 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950697/monte-dos-judeus-74-rehabilitation-oitoo> ISSN 0719-8884

