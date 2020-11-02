Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
SN-House / RUANGRONA

SN-House / RUANGRONA
Houses
Kecamatan Sumur Bandung, Indonesia
  Architects: RUANGRONA
  Area:  400
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Cisangkan, Dekson, LIXIL　, Mowilex, Niro granite, Quadra
  Architect In Charge:Josephine Fitria, Monica Tiaradewi
  Design Team:Amalia Dian Utami, Ghusni Fauzan, Grace Mananda
  Clients:Shella Natasia and family
  Engineering & Construction:Andreas Martin, Gudhome
  Metalworks:Jeffrey Mario, Rigidsteel
  Woodworks:Kaii Living
  City:Kecamatan Sumur Bandung
  Country:Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Bandung, SN-House designed by RUANGRONA is an urban residence that combined with a boutique located on the ground floor of the residence. The form of site that is not so wide and extends backwards, with the needs of clients who require a residence as well as a workplace and a comfortable and very spacious boutique showroom, we designed this building with a fairly compact layout with side garden openings to add a spacious impression and airy home.

© KIE
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Zoning in this residence is divided according to the floors, with the ground floor which functions as a public area, and the 2nd floor as a semi-private area, finally the 3rd floor which is a private area consisting of 1 master bedroom with 2 children's rooms.

The client is a young couple with 2 toddlers, so safety for children is one of the things that is very concerned about in designing this house. Environmental conditions that tend to be unsafe make the house designed with an inward orientation. The façade is designed in a fairly massive shape from the front of the building, but we provide a wooden second skin game that residents can open and close randomly, so that air circulation can flow properly to all corners of the house.

© KIE
Section
Section
The interior color scheme is conceptualized to be neutral and the material palette minimal. All the furniture is either customized as per design or handcrafted on site as per details. Wood and metal became the key elements while developing the furniture. 

