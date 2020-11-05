Peruvian Houses that Blur the Line Between Indoors and Outdoors

+ 21

Peru, with its varied geography and vast array of natural resources, renders an architectural style that makes itself one with the landscape. In the country's three principal terrains —coast, mountain, and rainforest— there is little variation in temperature and the climate can be defined as either tropical or subtropical.

Temperatures generally alternate between 15 °C and 27 °C and extreme cold or heat is rare. Of course, nowhere are the benefits of such a mild climate more visible than in the country's architecture.

Contrary to projects built in harsh climates, where insulation and protection from the elements is essential for liveability, projects built in more forgivable climatic conditions have the privilege of interacting with their surroundings, blurring the line between indoors and outdoors.

In this article, we showcase a list of contemporary Peruvian houses that blur the line between their interiors and their surroundings, connecting their inhabitants with the world beyond their walls.

Year: 2012

Location: Asia District, Peru

Save this picture! La Caleta House / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2012

Location: Molina District, Peru

Save this picture! La Planicie House II / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2013

Location: Paracas, Peru

Save this picture! Mar de Luz House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2013

Location: Playa Cayma, Peru

Save this picture! Tent House / Nómena Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2013

Location: Cercado de Lima, Peru

Save this picture! House D3 / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture. Image © Gonzalo Cáceres

Year: 2015

Location: Pucusana, Peru

Save this picture! Lapa House / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2016

Location: Lima, Peru

Save this picture! Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Year: 2017

Location: Chaclacayo, Peru

Save this picture! Casa Cusipata / SOMA Lima. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Year: 2017

Location: San Vicente de Cañete, Peru

Save this picture! House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Year: 2017

Location: Punta Negra, Peru

Save this picture! Casa Playa Escondida / SOMA Lima. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

