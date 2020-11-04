Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. Fang Suo Commune Xi'an / LSD Interior Design

Fang Suo Commune Xi'an / LSD Interior Design

Save this project
Fang Suo Commune Xi'an / LSD Interior Design

west facade. Image © Lujingclose look of the facade material. Image © Lujingeast corridor. Image © Rumeng Gaoeast corridor. Image © Rumeng Gao+ 16

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Xi'an, China
  • Architects: LSD Interior Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lujing, Rumeng Gao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: POLYSHINE品诚阳光板, 华峰木业, 新腾达玻璃
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Based on the continuous exploration and practice of the bookstore and the local culture of the city, Fang Suo Commune Xi'an officially settled in Xi'an,Shanxi Province of China. Different from other store types in the past, the facade design of Fang Suo Commune Xi'an appears for the first time as a relatively independentlandmark, rather than hiding a place inside a large urban building.

Save this picture!
west facade. Image © Lujing
west facade. Image © Lujing

The main materials of the façade abandon the general stone and wood, and use the lighter polyester resin board and high transparent white glass on a large area. The internal space is made of harder materials. Heavy, more expressive wooden materials, and partly painted to show a sense of layering, so a hard interface presents both a tolerant and soft exterior, but also enough to bear the complex emotions of the strong will of history and culture.

Save this picture!
close look of the facade material. Image © Lujing
close look of the facade material. Image © Lujing

East and West Entrance: An "immersion" experience with a sense of history
Ancient Chang'an is the starting point of the Silk Road and the furthest entrance for ancient foreign cultures to enter the Central Plains. It is the only place for trade, knowledge and exchange of ideas. In the entire modern building inspired by the "Ancient City Wall", the design team used the ancient Chang'an military defense facility "Wengcheng" and the "Tunnel Portal" of the ancient Roman city as the design prototypes, presenting a historical "immersion" experience .

Save this picture!
sketch
sketch
Save this picture!
book tower. Image © Rumeng Gao
book tower. Image © Rumeng Gao

Bucket-shaped element: a design language that is constantly repeated
Historical traversal and retrospect, insights into the Eastern and Western worlds, these thoughts also found responses in the internal design. Stepping into the book gallery and aesthetic area, the repeated arched doorways, wall holes, and bucket-shaped ceilings also remind us of the architectural metaphors in it. "Arch" represents the entrance to the palace and knowledge, and "Bucket" represents the intersection and fusion. The sense of freedom that travels through the past and the present, and the sense of sacredness in the temple of knowledge, allows us to leave the outside world for a while.

Save this picture!
east corridor. Image © Rumeng Gao
east corridor. Image © Rumeng Gao
Save this picture!
east corridor. Image © Rumeng Gao
east corridor. Image © Rumeng Gao

The green tower: the spiritual hint of knowledge symbols
Passing through the Book Temple, the ring-shaped book tower with an area of 176 square meters and a height of 5 meters is eye-catching. The huge tower is exhibited with books, and the bookshelves are built with low-saturation green paint panels. Surrounded by heavy solid wood, terrazzo and other main building materials, it shows a sense of heterogeneity out of order. With reference to the shape of the ancient pagoda, the design team designed this two-way curve spreading from the center, enveloping each other and rising layer by layer, to strengthen the expression of knowledge resonance.

Save this picture!
design laboratory. Image © Rumeng Gao
design laboratory. Image © Rumeng Gao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lianhu District, Xi'an, Shanxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LSD Interior Design
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Fang Suo Commune Xi'an / LSD Interior Design" 04 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950643/fang-suo-commune-xian-lsd-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lujing

西安方所 / LSD Interior Design

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream