International Photography Awards Announces Winners of its 2020 Competition in the Architecture Section

The International Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2020 photography competition. Showcasing some of the most outstanding photographic work from around the globe, this year’s contest gathered a total of 13,000 entries from 120 countries. Discover the selection of winners and honorable mentions from the architecture sub-categories: fine art, cityscapes, bridges, buildings, interior, historic, industrial, abstract, and other.
The IPA revealed its 2020 winners. To select the category frontrunners, an international jury of renowned photography experts judged a total of 13,000 entries from 120 countries around the world, across various genres and styles. On the occasion, IPA’s founder and president, Hossein Farmani, stated that “In these unprecedented times, this year’s entries reflect some of the biggest challenges facing our generation - not the least of which is dealing with a virus which, for the first time, is an event that has affected every person on earth in some way. We see photography at its best - whether covering the Covid pandemic, or the world’s uprising against injustice - the images captured are breathtaking. I can easily say these are the best images I have seen in the last decades.”
Following this announcement, an exhibition will take place, during Lucie Week in New York. Featuring all Pro and Non-Pro category winners, plus a specially curated selection of images from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize recipients, the show’s exhibition will also be on display the following year in venues all around the world, including Los Angeles, Moscow, Paris, Budapest, Barcelona, Tokyo, Taipei, Shanghai, Manila, Bangkok, and more. Discover below the winners in the architecture category.
Related ArticleURBAN Photo Awards 2020 Selects its List of Best Photographers
1st place Architecture-Interior & Architecture Photographer of the Year
Jesus M.Chamizo, “From the stage”
1st place Architecture-Industrial
Tom Hegen, “LED Greenhouses”
1st place Fine Art & Fine Art Photographer of the Year
Julia Fullerton-Batten, “Looking out from within”
1st place Fine Art-Collage
Ki Piu Tse, “City of musical scores”
1st place Architecture-Other
Stefan Irvine, “The Last Tong Lau”
1st place Architecture-Historic
Noel Clegg, “Ampie Vedute”
1st place Architecture-Historic
Peter Li, “Vanishing Lines”
1st place Architecture-Buildings
Yuya Takahashi, “Utopia or Dystopia”
- Ahmed Thabet, “Magic Curves”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Joey Yu, “Symmetry”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Ting Miao, “At the Bund”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Barbara Schmidt, “Church ceiling concrete”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Ema Peter, “Teahouse”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Glenn Goldman, “Points and Lines in black & white Miami”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Silvia Steinbach, “Tanks of cocoa beans”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Alph Leydon, “Titanic Museum a temple of remembrance”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Peter Plorin, “The Orange Bowl”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Paul Mark Sanders, ‘Homage Christo”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Sebastian Weiss, “The Red Wall”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Brad Feinknopf, “National Veterans Memorial”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Ekaterina Busygina, “Look Up”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Frank Fu, “Transparency”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Torstein Lund Eik, “Norway in a nutshell”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Rami Yazagi, “New York”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Lesley MacGregor, “Dark in Light”, Honorable Mention Architecture.
- Grzegorz Tatar, “Axonometry”, 2nd place Architecture-Building.
- Aldo Amoretti, “Lego House”, 3rd place Architecture-Buildings.
- Andrew Prokos, “Inverted”, 2nd place Architecture-Other.
- Naser Alomari, “The Ship”, 3rd place Architecture-Other.
- Cheric Kwong, “Multiverse of space and time”, 3rd place Architecture-Historic.
- Oscar Rialubin, “Desert Rose, 3rd place Architecture-Abstract.
- Pygmalion Karatzas, ‘The Orbit”, Honorable Mention Architecture-Abstract.