International Photography Awards Announces Winners of its 2020 Competition in the Architecture Section

Lesley MacGregor_HM architecture_Dark in Light. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

The International Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2020 photography competition. Showcasing some of the most outstanding photographic work from around the globe, this year’s contest gathered a total of 13,000 entries from 120 countries. Discover the selection of winners and honorable mentions from the architecture sub-categories: fine art, cityscapes, bridges, buildings, interior, historic, industrial, abstract, and other.

Aldo Amoretti_3rd Place_architecture buildings_Lego house. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

The IPA revealed its 2020 winners. To select the category frontrunners, an international jury of renowned photography experts judged a total of 13,000 entries from 120 countries around the world, across various genres and styles. On the occasion, IPA’s founder and president, Hossein Farmani, stated that “In these unprecedented times, this year’s entries reflect some of the biggest challenges facing our generation - not the least of which is dealing with a virus which, for the first time, is an event that has affected every person on earth in some way. We see photography at its best - whether covering the Covid pandemic, or the world’s uprising against injustice - the images captured are breathtaking. I can easily say these are the best images I have seen in the last decades.”

Andrew Prokos_2nd place_architecture other_Inverted. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

Following this announcement, an exhibition will take place, during Lucie Week in New York. Featuring all Pro and Non-Pro category winners, plus a specially curated selection of images from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize recipients, the show’s exhibition will also be on display the following year in venues all around the world, including Los Angeles, Moscow, Paris, Budapest, Barcelona, Tokyo, Taipei, Shanghai, Manila, Bangkok, and more. Discover below the winners in the architecture category.

Oscar Rialubin_3rd place_architecture abstract_Desert Rose. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Interior & Architecture Photographer of the Year

Jesus M.Chamizo, “From the stage”

Jesus M.Chamizo_1st place_architecture & interior_From the stage. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Industrial

Tom Hegen, “LED Greenhouses”

Tom Hegen_1st place_Architecture industrial_LED Greenhouses. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Fine Art & Fine Art Photographer of the Year

Julia Fullerton-Batten, “Looking out from within”

Julia Fullerton-Batten_1st place_Fine Art_Looking out from within. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Fine Art-Collage

Ki Piu Tse, “City of musical scores”

Ki Piu Tse_1st place_fine art collage_City of musical Scores. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Other

Stefan Irvine, “The Last Tong Lau”

Stefan Irvine_1st place_architecture other_The Last Tong Lau. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Historic

Noel Clegg, “Ampie Vedute”

Noel Clegg_1st place_architecture historic_Ampie Vedute. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Historic

Peter Li, “Vanishing Lines”

Peter Li_1st place_architecture historic_Vanishing Lines_non. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020

1st place Architecture-Buildings

Yuya Takahashi, “Utopia or Dystopia”

Yuya Takahashi_1st place_architecture buildings_Utopia or Dystopia_non. Image Courtesy of International Photography Awards 2020