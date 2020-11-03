Hassell + OMA & ArchDaily Presents: WA Museum Boola Bardip. An Architecture of Stories

Save this picture! © Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

WA Museum Boola Bardip at Perth’s Cultural Centre, designed in joint venture by international design practices Hassell + OMA and delivered in partnership with managing contractor Multiplex, will be open to public on 21 November.

On 25 November, 10 am CET, OMA, Hassell, WA Museum Boola Bardip, and the Netherlands embassy in Canberra will join a panel discussion with a focus on the architecture of the Museum.

Save this picture! © Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

Panelists

David Gianotten, Managing Partner – Architect, OMA

Paul Jones, Regional Director, OMA

Mark Loughnan, Principal, Hassell

Peter Dean, Design Director and Principal, Hassell

Alec Coles, Chief Executive Officer, Western Australian Museum

Marion Derckx, Ambassador, Netherlands embassy in Canberra

Moderator

Stephen Todd, Design Editor, Australian Financial Review

David Gianotten and Mark Loughnan will give a presentation about the Museum’s architecture. Panelists will discuss the significance of the project to Western Australia and a global audience, and its impact on the design of future museums.

The online event, broadcast by ArchDaily, will be joined by live audiences at WA Museum Boola Bardip.

Save this picture! © Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

About WA Museum Boola Bardip

Located in Perth’s Cultural Centre, WA Museum Boola Bardip provides spaces for exhibitions and events, and new retail and dining opportunities for the former museum, showcasing the State’s natural and cultural collections. Formed with renovated heritage-listed buildings and new volumes, the Museum has been conceived as a framework to share the diverse stories of Western Australia—a State characterised by its extraordinary people and places and home to the oldest continuous culture on earth, an increasingly diverse, multicultural population, and a world biodiversity hotspot.

Save this picture! © Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

In the Museum, heritage and contemporary structures complement each other. Preserved and revitalised buildings on site include the Old Gaol dating from the mid-19th Century, the Jubilee Building built in 1899, the original Art Gallery, built in 1908 and Hackett Hall—the State Library's reading room built in 1913. New volumes wrap around these heritage buildings to create two core elements of the Museum: two intersecting circulation loops that offer a variety of curatorial possibilities, and a ‘City Room’—a public space at the Museum’s centre for cultural programs and daily activities.

The two loops link the existing buildings and new volumes to create multiple visitor routes that connect exhibition galleries, event and program spaces, and commercial leases. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Museum’s collection with different perspectives and create their own experience.

Save this picture! © Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

The addition of the new structures—including a large volume cantilevered over the Hackett Hall—has created a sheltered outdoor space, or the City Room. It is designed for public events, and accessible to everyone for daily gatherings. Visually connected to the two circulation loops inside the Museum, the City Room is the project’s focal point—at once inviting the public to explore the exhibitions, and encouraging Museum visitors to gather and exchange dialogues.

The preserved historical buildings evoke the site’s social and cultural history. Clad with perforated metal facades, the new rectangular volumes shine under sunlight and glow in the dark. WA Museum Boola Bardip is a landmark in Perth’s Cultural Centre—for the city and the State.