Call for Entries: Design New and Innovative Headquarters of FITT

YAC - Young Architects Competitions - and FITT​ launch FITT FUTURE HEADQUARTERS, a competition of ideas aiming to design the new and innovative headquarters of FITT. The cash prize of € 20, 000 will be distributed to the winning proposals selected by an international jury panel composed by Audun Opdal (3XN), Emmanuelle Moureaux, Nicola Scaranaro (Foster + Partners), Hasan Çalışlar (Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects), Carlo Ratti, and others.

New and Innovative Headquarters for FITT

Temples, buildings and mausoleums: architecture has always been a communication tool. In order to celebrate human and divine events, throughout history architects have always been spokespeople of the civilization they were required to represent by materializing its splendor and petrifying its ambitions.

In more recent times, large corporations started to claim some prerogatives of architecture that used to be an ancient apanage of sovereigns and divinities. The Rockefeller Center, the Chrysler Building, the Apple Campus are some of the most iconic works of architecture of the last century. Such unique architecture is usually named after great economic and industrial events or distinguished people of production and economy.

One of these colossuses is FITT Group. It is a leading company in the manufacture and development of the most innovative fluid transfer solutions for domestic, professional and industrial applications. Its international excellence with an Italian heart is based on a solid tradition of continuous research, technological innovation and social commitment.

After 50 years, FITT continues to look ahead by giving to architecture the opportunity to express its values, mission and goals. For this reason, FITT Future Headquarters is being launched - a competition to design its new headquarters. Through this competition, architects will have the opportunity to suggest their own vision of the future workspace. In this place, leadership, progress and corporate identity shall be translated into architectural shapes to become an international reference in workplace architecture.

FITT will host a center to become the symbol of modernity and progress. The corporation’s community will meet to develop intuitions and research in a new complex designed to amaze and inspire. The center will compete with the most innovative headquarters of the international scenario to forge a future of wealth, sustainability and innovation.

Jury

Prizes

1st Prize 10.000 €

2nd Prize 4.000 €

3rd Prize 2.000 €

4 Gold Mentions 1.000 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

02/11/2020 “early bird” registrations- start

29/11/2020 (h 23.59 GMT) “early bird” registrations- end

30/11/2020 “standard” registrations- start

27/12/2020 (h 23.59 GMT) “standard” registrations- end

28/12/2020 “late” registrations- - start

24/01/2021 (h 23.59 GMT) “late” registrations- end

27/01/2021 (h 12.00- midday- GMT) Materials submission deadline

More information at: www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contact: yac@yac-ltd.com