  3. Stone Houses in Uruguay: Interior and Exterior Designs

Stone Houses in Uruguay: Interior and Exterior Designs

Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos. Image © Francisca SteverlynckSierra Ballena I / AFRa. Image © Federico KulekdjianPunta House / Marcio Kogan. Image © Reinaldo CoserMystic House / FDS Arquitectos. Image © Jose Pampin

While stone has been used in construction since time immemorial, it's maintained its place in architecture thanks to its design capabilities, durability, and efficiency.

Its ruggedness, rusticity, and variety of colors and textures have made it an invaluable resource for architects and designers the world over. 

In this article, we spotlight contemporary houses in Uruguay that stand out thanks to their use of stone as both an element of design and as a way to connect to the surrounding landscape:

Buenos Mares House / RDR Arquitectos

  • Year: 2009
  • Location: José Ignacio, Uruguay

Buenos Mares House / RDR Arquitectos. Image © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
Buenos Mares House / RDR Arquitectos. Image © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
Punta House / Marcio Kogan

  • Year: 2011
  • Location: Punta del Este, Uruguay

Punta House / Marcio Kogan. Image © Reinaldo Coser
Punta House / Marcio Kogan. Image © Reinaldo Coser
Mystic Hill / FDS Arquitectos

  • Year: 2012
  • Location: Lavalleja, Uruguay

Mystic House / FDS Arquitectos. Image © Jose Pampin
Mystic House / FDS Arquitectos. Image © Jose Pampin
Sierra Ballena I / AFRa

  • Year: 2013
  • Location: Punta Ballena, Uruguay

Sierra Ballena I / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Sierra Ballena I / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos

  • Year: 2013
  • Location: Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay

Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos. Image © Francisca Steverlynck
Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos. Image © Francisca Steverlynck
El Reparo / Bernardo Vivo

  • Year: 2014
  • Location: Migues, Uruguay

El Reparo / Bernardo Vivo. Image © Mateo Boffano
El Reparo / Bernardo Vivo. Image © Mateo Boffano
Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: Uruguay

Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
Pool House La Lunera / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: Uruguay

Pool House La Lunera / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón. Image Cortesía de Nicolás Pinto da Mota
Pool House La Lunera / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón. Image Cortesía de Nicolás Pinto da Mota
Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: El Edén, Uruguay

Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Check out more stone houses in Uruguay and take a look at our list of the best articles on stone.

Image gallery

Belén Maiztegui
