Stone Houses in Uruguay: Interior and Exterior Designs

While stone has been used in construction since time immemorial, it's maintained its place in architecture thanks to its design capabilities, durability, and efficiency.
Its ruggedness, rusticity, and variety of colors and textures have made it an invaluable resource for architects and designers the world over.
In this article, we spotlight contemporary houses in Uruguay that stand out thanks to their use of stone as both an element of design and as a way to connect to the surrounding landscape:
Buenos Mares House / RDR Arquitectos
- Year: 2009
- Location: José Ignacio, Uruguay
Punta House / Marcio Kogan
- Year: 2011
- Location: Punta del Este, Uruguay
Mystic Hill / FDS Arquitectos
- Year: 2012
- Location: Lavalleja, Uruguay
Sierra Ballena I / AFRa
- Year: 2013
- Location: Punta Ballena, Uruguay
Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos
- Year: 2013
- Location: Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
El Reparo / Bernardo Vivo
- Year: 2014
- Location: Migues, Uruguay
Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos
- Year: 2015
- Location: Uruguay
Pool House La Lunera / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón
- Year: 2015
- Location: Uruguay
Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA
- Year: 2015
- Location: El Edén, Uruguay
