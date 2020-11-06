Stone Houses in Uruguay: Interior and Exterior Designs

Save this picture! Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli

While stone has been used in construction since time immemorial, it's maintained its place in architecture thanks to its design capabilities, durability, and efficiency.

Its ruggedness, rusticity, and variety of colors and textures have made it an invaluable resource for architects and designers the world over.

In this article, we spotlight contemporary houses in Uruguay that stand out thanks to their use of stone as both an element of design and as a way to connect to the surrounding landscape:

Year: 2009

Location: José Ignacio, Uruguay

Save this picture! Buenos Mares House / RDR Arquitectos. Image © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

Year: 2011

Location: Punta del Este, Uruguay

Save this picture! Punta House / Marcio Kogan. Image © Reinaldo Coser

Year: 2012

Location: Lavalleja, Uruguay

Save this picture! Mystic House / FDS Arquitectos. Image © Jose Pampin

Year: 2013

Location: Punta Ballena, Uruguay

Save this picture! Sierra Ballena I / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Year: 2013

Location: Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay

Save this picture! Cl House / Steverlynck+Iglesias Molli Arquitectos. Image © Francisca Steverlynck

Year: 2014

Location: Migues, Uruguay

Save this picture! El Reparo / Bernardo Vivo. Image © Mateo Boffano

Year: 2015

Location: Uruguay

Save this picture! Calera del Rey House / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli

Year: 2015

Location: Uruguay

Save this picture! Pool House La Lunera / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón. Image Cortesía de Nicolás Pinto da Mota

Year: 2015

Location: El Edén, Uruguay

Save this picture! Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

