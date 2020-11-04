Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos

+ 32

Lead Architect: Abarca + Palma Arquitectos

Design Team: Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastian Ochoa, Nicolas Acosta.

Construction: Miguel Cifuentes, Hernan Echeverria

Engineering: Sebastian Carcamo

Collaborators: Enrique Meñique

City: Frutillar

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house located in the Frutillar commune, IX Region, in the rural sector of Bahía Domeyko.

A single-family house, located in front of Lake Llanquihue on the southern slope of the Domeyko Bay. These two elements of the context are what define the order and shape of the house. The order, due to the need to have the most important enclosures with a frontal view of the lake and the shape, due to the search to assume the topography of the slope in a volume that descends with the terrain and captures the greatest amount of light from the north to counteract the few hours of light on the site. The house is made up of two volumes, the first one, that descends with the terrain on three levels hosts the common areas of the house and the second that runs parallel to the slope, which contains the bedrooms and bathrooms. Spatially, the first volume that descends with the slope is built as a connected space between its levels and uses, resulting in a continuous space with multiple uses, the access, the kitchen, the dining room, the living room and the terrace etc. Spatially, the second volume includes a larger opening in its north facade, this opening results in higher spaces in the interior circulation and in the children's bedrooms, which allowed the construction of mezzanines that receive and deliver light to the bedrooms that are oriented to the south towards the lake.

The house is a mixed construction, mixing wood carpentry for foundation pillars, beams, interior and exterior partitions, coatings and flooring, Sip panels for the slab of the first floor and the perimeter and interior partitions of the first and second floors. The wood panelling is impregnated pine wood treated with oil and graphite grey varnish.