Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos

Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos

Save this project
Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos

© Andres Maturana© Andres Maturana© Andres Maturana© Andres Maturana+ 32

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Frutillar, Chile
  • Architects: Abarca + Palma Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, CHC, MADERAS HOFFMANN, MK, PRESERVA TFE, Sudpanel, Trimble
  • Lead Architect:Abarca + Palma Arquitectos
  • Design Team:Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastian Ochoa, Nicolas Acosta.
  • Construction:Miguel Cifuentes, Hernan Echeverria
  • Engineering:Sebastian Carcamo
  • Collaborators:Enrique Meñique
  • City:Frutillar
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family house located in the Frutillar commune, IX Region, in the rural sector of Bahía Domeyko.

Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
Architectural Floor Plan
Architectural Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

A single-family house, located in front of Lake Llanquihue on the southern slope of the Domeyko Bay. These two elements of the context are what define the order and shape of the house. The order, due to the need to have the most important enclosures with a frontal view of the lake and the shape, due to the search to assume the topography of the slope in a volume that descends with the terrain and captures the greatest amount of light from the north to counteract the few hours of light on the site. The house is made up of two volumes, the first one, that descends with the terrain on three levels hosts the common areas of the house and the second that runs parallel to the slope, which contains the bedrooms and bathrooms. Spatially, the first volume that descends with the slope is built as a connected space between its levels and uses, resulting in a continuous space with multiple uses, the access, the kitchen, the dining room, the living room and the terrace etc. Spatially, the second volume includes a larger opening in its north facade, this opening results in higher spaces in the interior circulation and in the children's bedrooms, which allowed the construction of mezzanines that receive and deliver light to the bedrooms that are oriented to the south towards the lake.

Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

The house is a mixed construction, mixing wood carpentry for foundation pillars, beams, interior and exterior partitions, coatings and flooring, Sip panels for the slab of the first floor and the perimeter and interior partitions of the first and second floors. The wood panelling is impregnated pine wood treated with oil and graphite grey varnish.

Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

Save this picture!
© Andres Maturana
© Andres Maturana

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abarca + Palma Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsChile
Cite: "Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos" [Casa en Bahía Domeyko 01 / Abarca + Palma Arquitectos] 04 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950562/casa-en-bahia-domeyko-01-abarca-plus-palma-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream