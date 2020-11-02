Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
After-School Care & School Restaurant / LDA Architects

After-School Care & School Restaurant / LDA Architects

© Philippe Ruault

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Saint-Marcel, France
  Architects: LDA Architects
  Area: 500
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Philippe Ruault
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, Zumtobel, NORA Natural Rubber Floors, Nimbus Lighting
  Clients: City of Saint Marcel
  Engineering: 3iA Ingineers
  Artist: Sabine Marcelis, Rotterdam NL
  City: Saint-Marcel
  Country: France
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Text description provided by the architects. The City of Saint-Marcel, near Châlon-sur-Saône, organized a competition for the construction of an after-school care and a school restaurant in a large and peaceful landscape area. The community wanted to offer two workshops and a school restaurant for primary and kindergarten schools. Partially flooded, the site offers a large green landscape composed of wild grasses and wooded areas, opening up beautiful perspectives on a pleasant and soothing natural environment. Therefore, what is the appropriate architectural response in such a site? Architecture and Landscape are linked in a project that allows the outside spaces to connect with the rooms inside.

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

The after-school care workshops look towards the large wild areas to the North and West, while the school restaurant is opened to the East to allow its opening to communal recreation areas. The interior is conceived to provide flexibility to the building and the community. This set up of reversibility and modularity of spaces, designed initially for an after-school care activity and cantine/restaurant, can also provide other possible uses for other activities, other audiences, other times.

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

In this context, the facade is therefore as simple as possible; as for the choice of materials, to allow greater flexibility of realisation as well as being easily adaptable for future needs. The structure is using insulated double walls of concrete and concrete slabs ensuring a monolithic image, visible on all the facets of the project, even for furniture (bench, sink, ...).

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Larch wood is used for all woodworks, engaging a wide visual communication between the exterior and the interior of the building, through large windows. The global project is a manifesto of architecture for the benefit of the use. A colorful mirror with ghostly reflection is positioned in the lobby for educational purposes. It is an artwork of the Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis.

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Project location

Address: 27950 Saint-Marcel, France

Cite: "After-School Care & School Restaurant / LDA Architects" 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

