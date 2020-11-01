Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Crisp House / buckandsimple

Crisp House / buckandsimple

Crisp House / buckandsimple

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Manly, Australia
  • Architects: buckandsimple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simon Whitbread
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Brightgreen, Oliveri, Vental, Astra Walker, Creative Canvas, Escea Fireplace, Mr and Mrs White, Onsite, Quickstep, Smeg, Tera Nova, Urban Lighting
  • Clients:Kurt Crisp
  • Engineering:Nitma Engineering
  • City:Manly
  • Country:Australia
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. Crisp House involved the transformation of a modest 1.5-bedroom brick veneer cottage into a light-filled, environmentally inclusive home for a young family of 6. A calming palette with considered resolve settles the home into its complex context with a sophisticated arrangement of architectural prospect and refuge. The site is quite unique, a 180sqm of useable land and a battle-axe block surrounded by 8 neighbouring properties. The locality allows refreshing vistas of unobstructed natural features in multiple directions from the new first floor addition.

© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

The design addresses heavy planning controls and turns them into opportunities. The resulting form is on the one hand a response to setbacks and neighbouring solar penetration and on the other hand, the roof geometry was driven by environmental consideration. Internally, the pitched upper floor ceiling has been directed to vent rising hot air through various forms of operability and fenestration and turn its back to prevailing storms.

© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

The upper floor is clad in a structural blackbutt screen that acts as a weather barrier. the screen is fully ventilated behind to allow heat to dissipate before entering the outer skin of the facade. lower floor windows are also blackbutt where maintenance is anticipated, upper floor hard to reach windows are white framed aluminium to reflect the heat.

© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread
Elevation
Elevation
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

The internal finishes have been developed for a minimal palette of concrete, naturally finished timber or white painted surfaces. every nook has been considered and formed into functional space in order to create variation throughout.

About this office
buckandsimple
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Crisp House / buckandsimple" 01 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950544/crisp-house-buckandsimple> ISSN 0719-8884

