HEYTEA Store at Shunde / Super Normal Space Design

Architect In Charge: Minwen Wu, Jianxun Yang

Design Team: Xiang Yang, Liuchun Wu, Siying Xin

Client: HEY TEA

City: Foshan

Country: China

If you say garden residence It’s Lingnan people Finally yearning，So Lingnan Water Village Is the life of Lingnan people Original starting point，It’s also in the traditional settlement The most important part.

Impression of ShunDe

Bright window well，The narrow lanes of Fengjian Water Town，Neighborhood space in front of the house，The willow branches in Qinghui Garden sprout new buds，Is the mark of Shunde we are looking for.

Transliteration

The form of the tea space comes from The streets and life scenes of traditional water villages，Pass the mark Express the characteristics of water village space，Capture the spark between material and light，For the infinite possibilities between narrow lanes，Is our original intention for the tea space design.

Narrow Alley

The space layout consists of one Continuous narrow lanes run through，Sometimes straightforward，Sometimes winding，As if guiding us carefully.

"Island" and "Patio"

Nakajima-style self-service counter and corresponding sky light Is the starting point of the "narrow alley"，Passenger flow lines are distinguished by self-service counters The space experience starts here.

"Window Hole"

The seats are scattered in the wall，Different forms，Different texture seats，Different forms of window holes.

"Skylight"

The light source shines on the inclined ceiling of rough material Form a full-height roof，Like the sky in the lane.

Geography, terroir The genes formed have already penetrated into the blood of the locals，No matter where you are He has profoundly affected People's living habits，When you are in Different size, height, width When in the wall，Can go back to the source Seeing through the mind Think of Various scenes of life in the water town，While enjoying tea ，Let the mind return.