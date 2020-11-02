Using and controlling light can change the perception of a place; users perceive and feel the space differently depending on factors such as the type of light switch, color variations, and combinations. When used in temporary installations, light can break the boundaries between art and architecture, and also between tangible and intangible, transforming the elements of the project and creating new shapes and patterns.
Temporary installations can display several different kinds of lighting as well as ways of controlling and perceiving them: fluorescent lamps, LED, and lasers, are some of the most popular examples used for such structures.
Check out below 12 temporary installations that explore the potential of light as an element that defines space:
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Art Installations Exploring the Boundaries Between Light and Space" [12 Instalações de arte que exploram os limites entre luz e espaço] 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950499/art-installations-exploring-the-boundaries-between-light-and-space> ISSN 0719-8884