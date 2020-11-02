Art Installations Exploring the Boundaries Between Light and Space

Save this picture! Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi. © Olivier Ratsi [ANTIVJ, Fr]

Using and controlling light can change the perception of a place; users perceive and feel the space differently depending on factors such as the type of light switch, color variations, and combinations. When used in temporary installations, light can break the boundaries between art and architecture, and also between tangible and intangible, transforming the elements of the project and creating new shapes and patterns.

Temporary installations can display several different kinds of lighting as well as ways of controlling and perceiving them: fluorescent lamps, LED, and lasers, are some of the most popular examples used for such structures.

Check out below 12 temporary installations that explore the potential of light as an element that defines space:

Aten Reign, 2013 / James Turrell; Photo: David Heald © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York

Sensitive Star / Estudio Guto Requena. © Pedro Kok

Frozen Trees London / LIKEarchitects. © Andreia Garcia

The Cube / Oyler Wu Collaborative. Courtesy of Oyler Wu Collaborative

Infinity Bamboo Forest / PRISM DESIGN. Courtesy of PRISM DESIGN

Golden Waters / Grimanesa Amorós. Courtesy of Grimanesa Amorós Studio

Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa. © Hou de Sousa