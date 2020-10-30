Ribas House / Estúdio MRGB

+ 23

Houses, House Interiors • Brazil Architects: Estúdio MRGB

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arquivo Contemporâneo , Arte ofício , Chance , Deca , Evviva Bertolini , Hill House , Marmoraria Alvorada , Porinari , Raspatac , TG Technical Group , Vidromex

Lead Architects: Bruno Ribas, Igor Campos, Hermes Romão, Rodolfo Marques

Project Team: Ana Orefice, Flávia Groba

Engineering: Stumm Engenharia

Lanscape: Ana Paula Roseo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Placed 20 kilometers apart from Brasília’s Plano Piloto center, the Casa Ribas overhangs in a plot with reduced dimensions and appropriates it in a way to balance the privacy-conviviality binom.

Four concrete walls placed longitudinally and spanning fifteen meters from each other anchors, inside its limits, two steel pavilions separated by a patio. This initial partí structures the house in a way to dispose of these metallic pieces the intimate spaces and, beneath their shadows, the communal spaces.

The patio was articulated here as the central element of spatial organization. It was placed to distribute light and vegetation in a panoramic way to the ground floor level and to produce a silent communication with the upper floor level.

The load-bearing concrete walls, afar from their static duty to anchor the steel beams the structures of the upper pavilions, also have an infrastructural character - it withholds service spaces on the ground floor and, circulation on the upper floor.

It is possible to say that the ensemble generated from the project’s actions and interactions resulted, therefore, a house where the re-establishment of a nonexistent landscape must be strong enough to establish dialogues: sometimes more silent, sometimes more outspoken.