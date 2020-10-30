Refuse! Indoor Cycling II / EstudioFernandaOrozco

+ 27

Gymnasium • Guadalajara, Mexico Architects: EstudioFernandaOrozco

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Casablanca Fotografía

Architecture And Design: Fernanda Orozco, Ana Lorena Ortega, Alejandro Ashida, Paula Covarrubias

Construction: Almacén Arquitectura

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The indoor cycling studio “Refuse” opens its doors in Guadalajara.

Refuse was inspired by the Tour de France. The largest cycling race in the world, and athletic event with tradition and multiculturalism full of color. Especially their posters from the 1920s to 1950s.

The interior design was sought to challenge the aesthetics of these studios through color, light sources, and materials.

For this second establishment, the designers decided to emphasize the long kilometers traveled in this race by leaving the apparent ceiling in concrete and covering walls and doors with this material. With the intention of generating a motivational and dynamic experience for users.

Like the Tour de France, the venue is divided into stages. For the reception area, the brand's subdued colors predominate, and three-level stands emulate a podium inviting the cyclists to gather before and after the challenge.

The next area is the preparation area, where the colors intensify and the selection of materials turns the space into a more urban environment. The bathrooms positioned on the sides have illuminated mirrors, geometric shapes, and colors for each one. This is a transition space to enter the studio. Where a tunnel of lights at the end of the area motivates you to cross it and join the great challenge.

Stepping into the dark cycling studio, where a game of deconstructed lights will invite you to give it your all without wanting to stop!

Refuse to stop!