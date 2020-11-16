Imagining a New Perspective: Get Inspired by Living with Sky-Frame Video Story

With Sky-Frame, the focus is what inspiration and freedom their windows can help achieve, not on the windows themselves. Rather, the spatial qualities and view potential created by the windows is what you notice. The Swiss company is the leading international supplier of frameless sliding doors that work to blend interior and exterior for a unique living experience. Featured in thousands of projects worldwide, Sky-Frame products include curved and sloped sliding doors, as well as a pivot door, to fit each individual space.

Seeing things clearly is what drives and inspires. Ultimately, it is this vision that removes the boundaries between outdoors and indoors, bridging the distance between the routine and the fantastical. Life has no limits for those with vision. Realists see what is likely, while pioneers boldly fix their gaze on opportunities and possibilities. Where others seal themselves off, they open themselves up. Just like children, they share a connection with the world around them: with the surprising magic of the first fall of snow, the mysterious animals in the forest, or the calm majesty of the moon.

In the hectic pace of everyday life, we all too often lose the desire to look at things in a new way. Our perspectives become narrower. The criteria with which we assess quality of residential life change. Yet time and again we relive these moments of emotion, when anything seems possible. On a clear night, marvelling at the stars above. When we sense the balance between the security of our home and the freedom in our thinking, which finds its continuation in the open spaces that characterise our residential architecture. It is here that we realise that we have arrived – and are relieved to find that we have not yet lost sight of the future.

The future, they say, is the sum of all possibilities. Moments of serenity we enjoy just for ourselves. The evenings when we feel truly at home, with people who are important to us. Moments when we gaze far into boundless space. A view, not a window.