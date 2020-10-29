Submit a Project Advertise
Moshref Villa / mrk office

Moshref Villa / mrk office

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 47

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chalandar, Iran
  • Architects: mrk office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Fantoni, KWC, Knauf, North Star Lighting, Palermo Ceramic, Trimble Navigation, nika choob
  • Architect In Charge:Mohammad Reza Kohzadi
  • Design Team:Neda Mirani, Mohammad Aghajani, Morteza Alimohammadi, Hosein Aghayi, Narges Sefidabi, Mahnoosh Ghafari, Sargol Tehrani, Mehrdad Bagheri, Moazameh Eshkevarian, Sanam Keshvarpajooh, Sepehr Sadeghi, Sogand Shooraj
  • Client:Alireza Darabi
  • Engineering:Siamak Poorzand
  • Landscape:Neda Mirani
  • Facilities:Mojtaba Mahdavi
  • Wooden Accessories :Nika Choob
  • Aluminum Windows:Amin Mohammadi
  • City:Chalandar
  • Country:Iran
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. When the Moshref project was introduced to us, the main problem of the employer was the overlooking of the neighbors living in the suburban to the interior spaces of the villa and the landscape (and the pool). He wanted the security and facilities of this coastal and the suburbia and wanted the interior spaces to be completely visually transparent to the outside spaces and to have a complete view to the outside and people in the public areas of the suburbia not to see inside.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Creating blades parallel to the common wall of the building with suburban street, this border was created and found various roles in different places, including the dividing wall, water fountain, entrance porch, shelter, etc.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In addition to the glass walls and transparency between the outside and inside space, the project also maintained its private format. As the property of extroverted housing architecture in northern Iran. This project also found a good relationship with the landscape and public space of the town and it can have its own private space. This means translating the region's past architecture into today's language and for today's user.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Elevations
Elevations
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In the interior, elements such as the kitchen, the fireplace, the TV frame are designed to look different from their routine. For example, the kitchen is located in the center of the ground floor between the living room and the private space, and through the gap between the lower and upper cabinets, it provides a visual connection between these spaces. Or the fireplace rotates in its place and can be easily rotated anywhere it needs to be.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

