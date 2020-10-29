Residence Hüga / Grandio

+ 29

Hüga House • Córdoba, Argentina
Architects: Grandio

Area: 45 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Durlock, Lafarge Holcim, REHAU, ACINDAR, Condorand, Dlubal, Egger, FV, Jhonson Acero, Peri Corporate, Rüm

Lead Architects: Jose A. Martin Schmädke, María E. Martin Schmädke, Mario E. Martin Schmädke, Italo F. Martin Schmädke

Architects: Magdalena Vázquez, Verónica Gordillo, Soledad Gordillo, Lucas Font, Mariela Handel

Industrial Design: Josefina Ferrer

Mechanical Engineering: Lucas Sesma

Industrial Engineering: Francisco Ruiz

Industrial Engineering Students: Matías Mascheroni, Natalia Molina, Bautista Ruiz, Ignacio Gómez

Lawyers: Jorge Correa, Ricardo Obregón, Juan Martín Isidoro.

Collaborators: Matías Mascheroni, Natalia Molina, Bautista Ruiz, Ignacio Gómez

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Hüga, happiness in small things. The idea. Hüga was born from the Danish concept Hygee. This idea has become the life philosophy of thousands of people around the world. For them, achieving happiness does not mean having fortunes or an infinity of material things, just by being in a cozy place and living peacefully. The encounter with oneself, with family, with friends, is valued. It is on this concept that our interest is born to be able to develop a unique, different project that combines a set of ideas with great potential, fused in design, construction, and marketing. The team. Hüga is the result of 24 months of work by a multidisciplinary team of professionals from Córdoba. Through a dedicated research and development process, a product with high standards in design and technology was achieved, extremely versatile that can be quickly adapted to the changes of those who inhabit it. Art, technology, and real state came together so that Hüga can become our home of the future.

Looking for innovation. In the current scenario in which we live, it is evident that innovation has reached many devices for domestic use that have changed the way of life of people. Hüga comes to take another step in evolution, to transform our homes. Hüga has the purpose of changing our way of living, of living. Hüga is a reinforced concrete house, easy to maintain, safe, domotic, of the highest quality, design, and fully equipped. It is installed in one day (without the need for preliminary works such as foundations). The user can take it wherever their dream is to live. Hüga is an intelligent home, which can be expanded or reduced, seeking to accompany its owner in all stages and projects of his life, creating a true revolution in the experience of who inhabits it. In numbers. The house has an area of 45 m2 covered with the following environments: bedroom, relax zone (mezzanine with space for a 2-seater mattress), zoned bathroom, kitchen, and living-dining room. Its dimensions are 3.90x3.90x11 m. of development, far exceeding the surface and habitability quality of the modules known in some countries of the continent, such as tiny houses or tiny cabin. How is this made? For the manufacture of Hüga, a system of lightweight polymer molds and formwork equipment was chosen, specifically designed to be able to build the “structural shell” of the home in a limited time frame. Once the thick work stage is finished (reinforced concrete), work is done inside giving the house excellent levels of completion and materials (some of them pre-certified under Leeds standards) that will aim to achieve the greatest comfort, habitability, and the lowest energy consumption.

How we move it. The estimated weight of Hüga is 55 Tn. The size and weight of the house mobilized the team to develop, together with specialists, the engineering for the assembly on bogies/trucks, its transfer, and subsequent delivery on the destination lot. How we sell it. Hüga is in the process of being sold on the continent through a franchise-type system, which includes technical documentation, manufacturing equipment, professional support for the manufacture of the first unit, training of professionals and the construction team, software for the marketing loyalty, technical advice for 24 months online, advertising management, legal documentation, others. HÜGA came to revolutionize our way of living, of undertaking, or investing.