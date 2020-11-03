Submit a Project Advertise
Natural Light in Kitchens: Overhead Illumination in Latin American Homes

Vattier House / elton_léniz. BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA.

Whether by traditional windows, linear openings in the wall, or skylights, the manipulation and incorporation of natural lighting in architectural projects can render a radical change in interior spaces.

The kitchen receives special attention from many architects and designers as it is often the center of activity for a living space and good quality lighting is key in ensuring an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable experience.

in this article, we present a handful of contemporary residential projects from throughout Latin America—Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, and Brazil—that utilize natural lighting as a way to optimize kitchen space.

Vattier House / elton_léniz

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2010

Vattier House / elton_léniz.
Vattier House / elton_léniz. Image
Vattier House / elton_léniz. Image © Natalia Vial
Vattier House / elton_léniz. Image © Natalia Vial

House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2012

House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos.
House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos. Image
House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos. Image © Juan Dúran Sierralta
House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos. Image © Juan Dúran Sierralta

Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2012

Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos.
Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos. Image
Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Pirrone
Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Pirrone

La Gloria House / Duque Motta & AA

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2013

La Gloria House / Duque Motta & AA.
La Gloria House / Duque Motta & AA. Image
Casa La Gloria / Duque Motta & AA. Image Cortesía de Duque Motta
Casa La Gloria / Duque Motta & AA. Image Cortesía de Duque Motta

BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2017

BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca.
BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Image
BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Image © Esteban Arteaga
BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca. Image © Esteban Arteaga

BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías

  • Location: Chile
  • Year: 2018

BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías.
BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías. Image
BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre
BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann

  • Location: Chile 
  • Year: 2018

House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann.
House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann. Image
House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann. Image © Roland Halbe
House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann. Image © Roland Halbe

Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA

  • Location: Argentina
  • Year: 2016

Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA.
Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA. Image
Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA. Image © Federico Cairoli
Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA. Image © Federico Cairoli

Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto

  • Location: Peru
  • Year: 2012

Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto.
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto. Image © Marco Símola

Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa

  • Location: Mexico
  • Year: 2013

Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa.
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

House Varanda / Carla Juaçaba

  • Location: Brazil
  • Year: 2007

Varanda House / Carla Juaçaba.
Varanda House / Carla Juaçaba. Image
Varanda House / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Fran Parente
Varanda House / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Fran Parente

Check out more projects featuring natural light as well as our articles, interviews, and news on kitchen design.

Belén Maiztegui
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Natural Light in Kitchens: Overhead Illumination in Latin American Homes" [Cocinas con luz natural: iluminación cenital en viviendas latinoamericanas] 03 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950342/natural-light-in-kitchens-overhead-illumination-in-latin-american-homes> ISSN 0719-8884

