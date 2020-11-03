Natural Light in Kitchens: Overhead Illumination in Latin American Homes

Whether by traditional windows, linear openings in the wall, or skylights, the manipulation and incorporation of natural lighting in architectural projects can render a radical change in interior spaces.
The kitchen receives special attention from many architects and designers as it is often the center of activity for a living space and good quality lighting is key in ensuring an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable experience.
in this article, we present a handful of contemporary residential projects from throughout Latin America—Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, and Brazil—that utilize natural lighting as a way to optimize kitchen space.
Vattier House / elton_léniz
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2010
House 1957 / Brugnoli Asociados Arquitectos
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2012
Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2012
La Gloria House / Duque Motta & AA
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2013
BJ House / Estudio Alinea + Cristóbal Lamarca
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2017
BYL Houses / Cristian Romero Valente + Raimundo Gutierrez Frías
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2018
House in Matanzas / Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2018
Alamos House / ESTUDIO GALERA
- Location: Argentina
- Year: 2016
Casa Seta / Martín Dulanto
- Location: Peru
- Year: 2012
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2013
House Varanda / Carla Juaçaba
- Location: Brazil
- Year: 2007
Check out more projects featuring natural light as well as our articles, interviews, and news on kitchen design.