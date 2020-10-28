Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

© Jihun Bae

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Gwacheon, South Korea
  • Architects: stpmj
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jihun Bae, Ui Hyun Hwang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Customized Steps, Dayun Lights
  • Team:Seung Teak Lee, Mi Jung Lim, Ui Hyun Hwang, Ji Hae Park, Seok Hoon Hwang
  • Structure Design:Hangil Structural Engineering
  • Construction:stpmj Architecture Co, Ltd
  • Lighting Design:Studio Formgiver
  • Site Area:1,325 m2
  • Height:3m
  • Program:Installation / Exhibition
  • Design Period:2020.05 - 2020.07
  • Construction Period:2020.09
  • Structure:Ground Screw+POM poles
  • Exterior Finish:Nylon Mesh
  • City:Gwacheon
  • Country:South Korea
© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae

The Surface is situated in a public space with an important environmental context: the strong visual presence of the Cheonngye and Maebong Mountain is afar, and the splendid landscape of the museum is in close proximity. The site itself is a gently sloped grass field that is connected to the nearby mountain trail. Walking up and down the slope allows one to experience the site as part of the larger natural landscape, and this interaction between the visitors and the topographic/geographic features became an essential premise for the project, The Surface.

© Ui Hyun Hwang
© Ui Hyun Hwang
Plan
Plan
© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae

The Surface is a site-specific and sensually interactive installation where people can relate to nature in a new way. We imagined a resilient horizontal surface that covers the sloped grass field. It is comprised of 700 nylon mesh disks, each connected on top of flexible poles. The nylon meshes morph at different temperatures and humidity, allowing the surface to appear like a living creature. Its responsive property makes interesting dialogues between the states of open-close and light-shadow. The nylon meshes also reflect the atmosphere of sunrise and sunset, and seasonal changes of the surrounding landscape. The Surface sways in the wind, rain, snow, and people. Weaving through it, the people interact with nature visually, auditorily, and tactilely.

© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae
Section Diagram 01
Section Diagram 01
© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae

At the highest elevation of the slope, people can see an endless horizon that reflects the distant and close landscapes, as if they are looking at a surface of water. When people walk down the slope, they can submerge under the surface, entering the field of thin, flexible poles. Walking between the poles, people can get an impression of a forest, covered by a translucent canopy. The inflection point of submerging under the surface creates a sudden transition from water to forest. Beyond just being an object, The Surface becomes a sensual medium between the people and nature.

© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae

Project location

Address:Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, South Korea

stpmj
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj" 28 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

