The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

Team: Seung Teak Lee, Mi Jung Lim, Ui Hyun Hwang, Ji Hae Park, Seok Hoon Hwang

Structure Design: Hangil Structural Engineering

Construction: stpmj Architecture Co, Ltd

Lighting Design: Studio Formgiver

Site Area: 1,325 m2

Height: 3m

Program: Installation / Exhibition

Design Period: 2020.05 - 2020.07

Construction Period: 2020.09

Structure: Ground Screw+POM poles

Exterior Finish: Nylon Mesh

City: Gwacheon

Country: South Korea

The Surface is situated in a public space with an important environmental context: the strong visual presence of the Cheonngye and Maebong Mountain is afar, and the splendid landscape of the museum is in close proximity. The site itself is a gently sloped grass field that is connected to the nearby mountain trail. Walking up and down the slope allows one to experience the site as part of the larger natural landscape, and this interaction between the visitors and the topographic/geographic features became an essential premise for the project, The Surface.

The Surface is a site-specific and sensually interactive installation where people can relate to nature in a new way. We imagined a resilient horizontal surface that covers the sloped grass field. It is comprised of 700 nylon mesh disks, each connected on top of flexible poles. The nylon meshes morph at different temperatures and humidity, allowing the surface to appear like a living creature. Its responsive property makes interesting dialogues between the states of open-close and light-shadow. The nylon meshes also reflect the atmosphere of sunrise and sunset, and seasonal changes of the surrounding landscape. The Surface sways in the wind, rain, snow, and people. Weaving through it, the people interact with nature visually, auditorily, and tactilely.

At the highest elevation of the slope, people can see an endless horizon that reflects the distant and close landscapes, as if they are looking at a surface of water. When people walk down the slope, they can submerge under the surface, entering the field of thin, flexible poles. Walking between the poles, people can get an impression of a forest, covered by a translucent canopy. The inflection point of submerging under the surface creates a sudden transition from water to forest. Beyond just being an object, The Surface becomes a sensual medium between the people and nature.