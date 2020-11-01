Interior RA / Didonè Comacchio Architects

+ 18

Lead Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects

Design Team: Designer: Didonè Comacchio Architects Arch. Paolo Didonè Arch. Devvy Comacchio

Collaborators: Arch. Alex Bunea

Lighting: OLEV Light, Linea Light Group

Kitchen: Zampieri Cucine

City: Rosà

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the interior project, developed for a young and dynamic couple with refined tastes, is to create a spatial hierarchy in the apartment located on the fifth floor of a building in the centre of Bassano del Grappa.

The original space appeared large and empty with an irregular roof and the bulky presence of the elevator that gives direct access to the living area. The apartment, nevertheless, benefits from beautiful views of the city centre, Monte Grappa, and Asiago’s plateau.

The apartment is functionally rationalised with the use of a few but refined materials. Two elements in the living area regulate the flow: a wooden divider allows a glimpse of the elevator while defining the entrance area and the proportions of the dining room and the large kitchen counter. The size, shape, and arrangement of the latter dictate the rhythms of the kitchen.

Without creating real physical barriers, the spaces appear clear and recognizable.