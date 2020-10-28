House in UMEJIMA / I.R.A.

+ 34

Lead Architects : Daisuke Tsunakawa , Akinori Kasegai

Structual Engineer: Nobuyuki Morinaga

Construction: Tanzawa koumuten Company Limited

Garden Design: GREFICA

City: Shinjuku City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The site is long and narrow corner lot sandwiched between a relatively heavy traffic and a small management passage separated by pedestrians. We propose an architecture that opens to the town through this passage, which is overgrown with greenery and is used as a sidewalk for residents.

Since it was necessary to make it at low cost, it was proposed to reduce the soaring fire prevention sash. If you secure a sufficient building volume and set back along the fire spread line, the surplus space on the hypotenuse will remain on the aisle side, and inevitably there will be a roof as a semi-outdoor area, and it will become a garage or a bicycle parking lot.

By making the form of architecture the character "key shape", we will create various places inside and outside. Windows with different sizes, functions, and arrangements are installed for each place, and light reaches the living room from the skylight.

With the shape of the key, windows and surplus space are connected to the passage, and it is hoped that the public and private will be mixed and the architecture will permeate the city.