Saint Gellért Hall / Építész Stúdió

Saint Gellért Hall / Építész Stúdió

© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Elementary & Middle School
Budapest, Hungary
  • Design Team:Zsolt Félix, Tamás Fialovszky, Bálint Gulyás, Gergely Kenéz
  • City:Budapest
  • Country:Hungary
© Gergely Kenéz
Text description provided by the architects. Sinking the new sports and event hall for Saint Margaret High School was a rational decision both in regard to space and environment. The considerable size of the hall is reduced by more than half, so the surroundings are less disturbed, while the rooftop is an additional field for the school. 

© Gergely Kenéz
The garden where the new structure stands used to be formed by well-kept terraces, which character was lost during the Second World War. Restoring the garden with a defined slope and a terrace for the field evokes this long lost companion of the Neo-Baroque building. 

© Gergely Kenéz
Functionally the new hall is also easily accessed on the level of the yard behind the school. The playing field, everyday entrance, and lockers are all at the same level while spectators can enter from the gallery above.

© Gergely Kenéz
Gallery level floor plan
© Gergely Kenéz
Entrance areas are a dark intermezzo between the outdoors and the light-filled hall, where through the open facade we are constantly in visual connection with the school. 

© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Simple materials were used. The concrete structure that holds the box in place underground and supports the rooftop field is lined with wooden surfaces that were necessary during everyday use. The net for the outdoor field is replaced by galvanized pipes continuing in front of the facade as an austere structure next to the detailed monument of the existing school. 

© Gergely Kenéz
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Budapest, Hungary

