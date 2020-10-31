Submit a Project Advertise
Kellett Street House / C.Kairouz Architects

Kellett Street House / C.Kairouz Architects

© Dylan James© Dylan James© Dylan James© Dylan James+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House Interiors
Northcote, Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A 3 level, 4 bedrooms, modern Melbourne home full of angles and light. This abode was designed to encourage bright & uncluttered spaces – redefining family living. Clever shapes & restraint create a sense of calm and comfort that flows from beginning to end.

The Brief. The project brief was to deliver the ‘perfect modern home for a young family’ who cares about the quality of their home environment, how it makes them feel, and is seeking an inner-city locale, which is close to amenities and parks. This project was an investment opportunity for the client, which allowed them to flex their building knowledge and skills while working alongside the C.Kairouz design practice. The client wanted a light, airy, and sophisticated house while catering to all the functions of family life. 

Axonometry
Axonometry
The Design. Large well-positioned windows, grand ceilings, and generous hallway sizes emphasize light, space, and air circulation. A void and wall of pivoting glass doors at the rear ensure the open plan living, kitchen, and dining area has a strong connection with the outdoors, providing flexible alfresco/entertaining zones and a sense of drama.

The considered floor plan is spread over 3 levels, making the most of the site, the home reaches to the edge of the boundaries creating a generous footprint. A half-sunken basement garage was incorporated to free up area on the ground floor to fit dual living zones for private and entertaining opportunities. The void between ground floor living and the upper retreat created the connectivity between the children’s area and ground floor entertaining spaces. Having a void in this location also ensured that the home took full advantage of northern aspects for additional light into these living areas while penetrating into other areas of the home with fewer windows.

The Team. Interior design & styling of the home was a collaboration between Melissa Vukadin & Kimberley Barker who wanted to mirror the fine detailing of external elements into the internals and continue a spacious, restrained theme throughout. The overarching concept for the interior palette was inspired by nature with a neutral, pared-back, considered material selection and application.

The builder, JBM Group worked closely with the entire design team to resolve challenges and ensure the final outcome was elevated to the highest quality possible. The well-executed construction mirrored the design perfectly and ultimately created a home that is timeless and will have longevity for years to come.

The Final Outcome. This home design worked hard to meet the brief. With such a full program of objectives, the team was able to deliver a floor plan and project resolution that cleverly fit a lot on a small block of land. The home radiates lightness from the inside out. The white on the white theme of softness against pale timbers offers a polished and clean aesthetic, which stands out without being heavy or imposing. The result of this project really speaks about the power of a great collaborative team and new avenues of quality residential development.

Project location

Address:Northcote VIC 3070, Australia

Cite: "Kellett Street House / C.Kairouz Architects" 31 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950193/kellett-street-house-ckairouz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

