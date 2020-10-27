Summer House / totalstudio

+ 21

Houses • Bratislava, Slovakia Architects: totalstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Eva Benová

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Janosik Okna

Architect In Charge: totalstudio

Design Team: Aleš Šedivec, Tomáš Tokarčík

Clients: Ivan and Ronnie Šandor

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. The Summer house in Vajnory tends to be an inherent part of the spacious garden. Formally refers to generic garden houses or agricultural architecture and as well as the traditional building culture in the village of Vajnory near Slovak capital Bratislava.

Its space concept is inspired by the idea of camping architecture such as caravan or tent. This referential thinking resulted in the composition of three identical small archetypes connected into one house.

A house for the night, a house for the day and a garden house. The floorplan is very simple, even banal, and is organized as a gradient from the night part of the house through the day part to the terrace and then towards the garden with the pool.

The construction of the house is made from bricks. Steel roof beams are covered by the corrugated roof sheets. The steel framework of the veranda is covered by corrugated polycarbonate. Shading is provided by the reflective aluminum curtains.