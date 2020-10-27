Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovakia
  5. Summer House / totalstudio

Summer House / totalstudio

Save this project
Summer House / totalstudio

© Eva Benová© Eva Benová© Eva Benová© Eva Benová+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: totalstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eva Benová
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Janosik Okna
  • Architect In Charge:totalstudio
  • Design Team:Aleš Šedivec, Tomáš Tokarčík
  • Clients:Ivan and Ronnie Šandor
  • City:Bratislava
  • Country:Slovakia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová

Text description provided by the architects. The Summer house in Vajnory tends to be an inherent part of the spacious garden. Formally refers to generic garden houses or agricultural architecture and as well as the traditional building culture in the village of Vajnory near Slovak capital Bratislava.

Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová
Save this picture!
Axonomety
Axonomety
Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová

Its space concept is inspired by the idea of camping architecture such as caravan or tent. This referential thinking resulted in the composition of three identical small archetypes connected into one house.  

Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová

A house for the night, a house for the day and a garden house. The floorplan is very simple, even banal, and is organized as a gradient from the night part of the house through the day part to the terrace and then towards the garden with the pool.

Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová
Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová

The construction of the house is made from bricks. Steel roof beams are covered by the corrugated roof sheets. The steel framework of the veranda is covered by corrugated polycarbonate. Shading is provided by the reflective aluminum curtains.     

Save this picture!
© Eva Benová
© Eva Benová

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
totalstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovakia
Cite: "Summer House / totalstudio" 27 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950191/summer-house-totalstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream