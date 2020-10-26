53W53 Apartments / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

+ 17

Interior Architect : Thierry Despont

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Hines, the international real estate firm, together with development partners Goldman Sachs Investment Group and Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group, today announced the opening of the first model residence at 53 West 53, the gracefully tapered, 1,050-foot-high residential condominium tower adjacent to The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) at 53 West 53rd Street. The 36th-floor residence is designed by André Fu and his Hong Kong-based design studio AFSO, who are behind some of the world’s most luxurious hotels and restaurants.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel with interior architecture by Thierry Despont, 53 West 53 features 145 residences ranging in size from one- to five-bedrooms, including full-floor homes and duplex penthouses with private elevators. The building’s tapering design and Nouvel’s signature exposed structural system, known as the diagrid, which means that the layout of each residence is completely unique.

53 West 53 has the unique distinction of being integrated into MoMA’s architecturally distinguished urban campus. Three new gallery levels will be created within the base of the building, each accessed from and connected with the museum’s existing exhibition spaces. Residents will receive deeded memberships at MoMA, which include the potential for the building to host private events in the museum’s iconic Sculpture Garden.

Impeccably curated amenities, staff, and services elevate the living experience at 53 West 53. The Wellness Center, operated by The Wright Fit, will include a 65-foot lap pool, cold plunge pool, and hot tub with elaborate poolside vertical gardens designed by noted French botanist Patrick Blanc, as well as a regulation squash court. Floors 46 and 47 feature a double-height lounge with sweeping views and a private formal dining room overlooking Central Park. Residents will also enjoy in-home private-dining service from the in-building restaurant.

Other amenities include a library, a double-height Oenology suite for wine tasting, temperature-controlled wine storage vaults available for purchase, a private screening room, children’s playroom, and private storage available for purchase. The building’s 24-hour staffed lobby, designed by Mr. Despont in a palette of cerused oak, marble, alabaster, bronze, and gold leaf, is an interpretation of Mr. Nouvel’s bold architecture. Entrances on both 53rd and 54th Streets provide discrete, convenient, and secure access to and from the building.