The Lucid Abode / Design Forum India

Lead Architects: Harsha Vardhan Tenkayala, Shyamanta Shekhar

Design Team: Harsha Vardhan Tenkayala, Akshata Shinde, Nandita N, Imon Pradhan

Engineering: SR Consultants

Landscape: Hariyalee Landscapes

Consultants: Esteem Engineering

City: Bangalore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Farmhouse was conceived as a getaway home for the client. Located in Sarjapur, the three-acre site was fairly even with a number of existing trees around the edges. The site provided an existing natural base to highlight the structure alone. The target was to achieve symmetry to complement the character of the site which in turn allowed the functionality to be arranged in a similar fashion.

The final objective was to reduce the amount of solidly built up spaces and make the perceived structure lighter to engage the interiors with the exteriors and vice versa. This allows the lawn around to participate in the ongoing events of the house. The design was desired to follow the footsteps of Mies Van Der Rohe's industrial and transparent style.

The interiors of the house are offset within the colonnade of vertical steel channels. These steel columns not only gives a lightness to the structure but also keeps the interiors sheltered from the weather. The 'H' Shape allows the house to tuck in a gravel yard and a water body. This acts as a buffer between the structure of the house and the vast lawn that surrounds it, it also adds character to the overall internal ambiance. The interior walls are finished with a color tone that does not attract attention which makes the lawn the visual priority. The decor within adds quirk to the monotony of the dark grey partitions and the herringbone wooden flooring. The transparency remains intact along the flanks of the interiors which allows a part of the house to remain outdoors.

The twin structures are connected by an outdoor corridor that enjoys the water body on one side and the expanse of the entrance on the other. The heights of the lintel for the glass partitions are kept at a cozy 12 feet which adds humility and subtlety to the architecture. The overall atmosphere is achieved by mutual respect between the structure of the built house and the large expanse of green grass that surrounds it.