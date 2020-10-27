Twenty Projects Named Finalists for the 2020 Oscar Niemeyer Award in Latin American Architecture

The judges for the Oscar Niemeyer Award, one of the most prestigious of its kind in the realm of Latin American architecture, have announced the 20 finalists for the competition's third edition.

Ecuadorian architect Handel Guayasamin, the Executive Director of REDBAAL and the ON-03 Award, writes:

"The third edition of the Oscar Niemeyer Award has given us an extraordinary look at Latin America's architecture that, day to day, grows and flourishes while always keeping true to its indigenous roots and to the African, European, Asiatic, and global influences that have shaped it."

"Architecture has a knack for blending commonplace and academia, tradition and culture. It's ability to perform under pressure and often with minimal resources has given answers to endless questions of space and urbanity. Architecture emerges from the solitude of its creator, from the multi-disciplinary team in the studio, and from the dedicated young architects and students that have committed themselves to the art."

"For this year's Oscar Niemeyer Prize in 2020, 101 projects made the cut after receiving awards in their respective countries. After a long and arduous elimination process, our international panel of judges decided on 20 finalists out of whom the winners were chosen."

"The group of finalists hails from 7 countries, a testament to the flourishing of architecture in new territories, for example, Ecuador and Peru. Among them, we find projects from prestigious firms such as Kalach, Mazzanti, Bucci, and Barclay & Crousse as well as from up and coming studios and individuals like MAPAA, Estudio 41, Messina-Rivas, Gagliardo, and Núñez. We also see the work of young collectives run by professionals responding to problems that have, for too long, been put off (Natura Futura, Comunal, Montiel, Guillén)."

"The competition features a wide array of categories--cultural facilities ( Juan Soriano Museum, Santa Fé Foundation, among others), educational and research buildings (Aulario Piura, School of Banking and Commerce, Bioengineering Center, Pivadenco Rural School, Productiva Rural School, Antarctic Station); Apartment buildings and residential complexes (Bonpland 2169, Pueyrredón 1101, Casas del Ciprés); single family homes (Erasto, 8 Vigas, Avándaro); social housing (Vivienda en Ocuilan, Melani House, p.ej.); health, religious, administrative, and community buildings (Public Emergency Hospital, Ingá-mirim Chapel, Nancagua Municipal Building, La Comuna)."

"Finally, we admire the architectural quality of each project presented and selected in the competition and applaud their representation of Latin American architecture as one that respects its cultural, social, urban, and natural context and is able to fulfill a utilitarian need while moving us emotionally with its materiality, details, design, and poetry."

The international panel of judges for the ON Award consisting of Diane Gray, César Shundi Iwamizu, José Luis Cortés, Juan Articardi, Isaac Broid, and Carlos Bedoya, selected the following 20 projects as finalists:

Argentina

Mexico

Peru

Chile

Mexico

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Mexico

Mexico

Casa Avándaro / Manuel Cervantes Estudio

Mexico

Pivadenco Rural School / MAPAA + DUQUE MOTTA

Chile

Brazil

Ecuador

Save this picture! Courtesy of Natura Futura Arquitectura + Frontera Sur Arquitectura

Argentina

Mexico

Brazil

Mexico

Casas del Ciprés / SurrealEstudio

Ecuador

Mexico

The panel will choose the winner out of the 20 finalists on November 18, 2020 during the Panamerican Architecture Bienniale of Quito, or BAQ2020.

Descarga la información relacionada a esta concurso aquí.